Louise Redknapp looked nothing short of sensational as she stripped to a saucy leotard – but some of her followers were not too impressed.

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s, the 50-year-old pop star has regularly made jaws drop. The ageless beauty is no stranger to rocking a gorgeous outfit, from sizzling onstage ensembles to fancy frocks.

And recently, Louise was back at it when she uploaded a BTS video of a photoshoot – and the Strictly star got plenty of people talking…

Louise sent her fans wild with her latest upload (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp wows in leotard and tights

Last week, Louise took to her Instagram and shared a video of her posing up a storm at a photoshoot.

The mum-of-two oozed beauty in a maroon leotard that highlighted her amazing figure. She styled it with matching tights and fluffy faux fur coat.

Smouldering to the camera, Louise wore her blonde locks in a lush straight style and opted for a full face of glam too.

In the caption, Louise penned: “Thank you for all the love for ‘Only Dancer’ so pleased you’re all loving the new album. Which is your favourite track? Xxx My new album Confessions is out now, link in bio xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise trolled by rude follower

As expected, fans went wild over Louise’s video, with plenty rushing to the comments section to dish out the compliments.

“Been fit since the 90s,” said a smitten follower. Another added: “I love it when you dress like this very entertaining gorgeous.” Someone else gushed: “Still as hot as ever.”

However, Louise’s post was also met with some not-so-nice comments as well, including one person who wrote: “Definitely not your colour.”

Someone else declared: “Bit much.” A third penned: “Not the leggings Louise, just no.”

The singer was trolled (Credit: YouTube)

Louise’s adorable family news

Louise’s post comes after her son celebrated a major birthday milestone.

Last month, Louise’s son Charley turned 21 – and the singer shared a sweet tribute to her Instagram on his special day.In the caption, she wrote: “How did this happen?! My baby is 21 years old today!!!

“Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life.

“You have an incredible future ahead of you keep on working hard and absolutely smashing it. I would however like to request that you now at the age of 21 learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we’ll get there for next year.”

Read more: Inside Louise Redknapp’s relationship with age-gap boyfriend Drew Michael as she admits tears during emotional break

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.