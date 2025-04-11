Louis Tomlinson’s tattoos and their meanings as arm ink confirms Zara McDermott romance

Zara McDermott has made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson, as the Love Island star shared a pic of them at brunch, with the singer’s tattoos clearly visible in the snap.

The 28-year-old documentary maker and former reality star gave fans their first real glimpse of her relationship with the One Direction heart-throb, 33, this week.

Zara posted a seemingly innocent brunch snap from their date in Malibu, California to her Instagram Story. But eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice a very telling detail: Louis’ tattooed arm resting casually in the corner of the photo.

The image showed a table laden with blueberry pancakes and eggs benedict, with Louis’ distinctive ink peeking into view.

Louis’ cross tattoo was spotted in Zara’s new Instagram Story (Credit: @zaramcdermott via Instagram)

Zara McDermott shares image of Louis Tomlinson

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in March. Fans spotted the duo enjoying a romantic meal at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh. Photos from a fellow diner swiftly made the rounds online.

While neither publicly confirmed the relationship at the time, they’ve since begun subtly sharing moments that hint at their growing connection.

Earlier this week, both Zara and Louis shared clips from the Stereophonics gig at The Wiltern in LA just minutes apart. The subtle overlap had fans buzzing.

Zara’s blossoming romance with Louis comes after her high-profile split from I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson earlier this year. The former couple dated for five years.

Zara split from I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson last December (Credit: SplashNews)

Louis has ‘put a real smile back on her face’

“Zara has already met all the family. They can tell that she has made Louis giddy,” a friend of the singer told The Sun. “It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy. They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious. They are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.”

Sources close to Zara say she’s relieved that her relationship is now in the open after weeks of keeping things under wraps.

Friends told MailOnline that she’s already received the stamp of approval from Louis’ siblings – including sisters Lottie, Phoebe, and Daisy Tomlinson – who all follow Zara on Instagram.

“[Louis has] put a real smile back on her face,” one insider shared.

Their subtle online interactions were first picked up by devoted One Direction fans. The fans noticed Louis had started following Zara on Instagram and liking a series of her photos. But things weren’t confirmed until photos emerged of the pair during their cosy March dinner date.

Louis’ cross tattoo was spotted in the snap (Credit: Cover Images)

Why does Louis have a 28 tattoo?

Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to tattoos. With over 30 ink designs, he’s easily one of the most tatted of his former One Direction bandmates – and each one tells a story.

The inked arm visible in Zara’s brunch snap features his simple cross tattoo, which he got alongside Robbie Williams in 2018. But that’s just one of many.

His first tattoo is a tiny screw on his ankle. It was a matching piece with his bandmates (minus Niall Horan). From there, he admitted: “I just started getting addicted.”

1D fans will know of Louis’ love of the number 28. He has it tattooed on his left-hand fingers and it’s the number on the back of his Doncaster Rovers football shirt.

What does Louis Tomlinson’s 78 tattoo mean?

While some tattoos hold sentimental value – including “Given a Chance” (a Kings of Leon lyric), “78” (his grandparents’ house number), and “It Is What It Is” across his chest – others are more playful: a stickman, cup of tea, paper airplane and even a Pac-Man.

Larger pieces include a bird and heart, stag, five tally marks, tic-tac-toe board, and a dagger.

“There’s loads of random stuff going on,” Louis once joked during a Capital FM interview. “It’s meant to feel a bit random.”

Read more: Sam Thompson ‘grows close’ to gorgeous new star after split from girlfriend Zara McDermott

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.