Heartfelt and raw: Louis Tomlinson’s tribute to Liam Payne ‘revealed’ before new album drops

Louis Tomlinson will drop his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, globally tomorrow (January 23), and fans are not prepared to hear his emotional tribute song to Liam Payne.

Former One Direction star Liam tragically died in Argentina in October 2024 at age 31. He was a father to his son Bear, with whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl. Over a month after his death, Liam was laid to rest in November in Amersham.

In his first album since his death, Louis has written a song titled Dark To Light on the record, where he explores the grief of losing someone very close. Not to mention, Liam also had a tattoo that read, “where dark meets light,” across his chest.

Louis has written a song about loss on his new album (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘tribute’ to Liam Payne

In the song, Louis asks, “Is there anything I can do?” as he tries to keep them by his side.

The emotional song continues as Louis expresses his desire to “see how you look in my eyes, one more time,” hoping it could “bring you from dark to light.”

“Would it make a difference? Would it make you smile?” he questions.

Louis doesn’t hold back as he declares, “Don’t go anywhere I can’t follow, you know that I’ll be by your side,” elsewhere in the song.

He admits to questioning what, if anything, he could have done to alter the tragic course of events: “There’s no phoenix from the flames, There’s only empty photographs. I can’t carry this weight alone.”

During a Q&A with fans on X, Louis declared Dark To Light as the most personal song on the album. In an interview with MTV Brazil, the Back To You hitmaker opened up about the song.

“That’s one I don’t want to go into like proper proper detail about really, but it definitely came from a very sentimental and heartfelt place. But also sonically the album really needed a song like that,” he said.

Louis described Dark To Light as “vulnerable” and a song the album “needed”. According to The Independent, the loss of his mother, Johannah, and sister, Félicité, is also reflected in the song.

He told Musikexpress that it “reflects my past few years and my attempt to maintain a positive outlook despite everything”.

Louis fans have reacted to the lyrics (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m already tearing up’

As fans patiently wait for the album to be released, they have already started to react to Dark To Light’s lyrics.

“Dark To Light is confirmed to be about Liam, nobody talk to me I’ll be in the corner crying,” one user wrote on X.

“Dark to light is about Liam and it’s going to break my heart. But I’m glad he wrote a song for him,” another person shared.

“Even without hearing it, it’s already my favorite song,” a third remarked.

“I can’t even think about it honestly I’m already tearing up,” a fourth said.

Read more: Louis Tomlinson on devastating moment Niall Horan broke news of Liam Payne’s death

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts.