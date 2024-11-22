Hours after the funeral for Liam Payne, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson donated his Doncaster Rovers FC shirt to community football club Grenfell Athletic’s Fabric of the Community project.

The donation was revealed on Thursday (November 21), just a day following bandmate Liam Payne’s funeral. The singer died after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina last month. He was only 31 years old at the time.

Louis attended Liam’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Tomlinson charity donation hours after Liam Payne funeral

Grenfell Athletic’s Fabric of the Community project have created a kit made out of the fabric from the clothing that was donated and survived the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017. It was reported that 70 people died at the scene while more than 70 were injured.

In addition to clothing that survived the fire, celebrities have also been donating fabric. As a result, Louis handed over his Doncaster Rovers FC shirt.

“Wherever I am in the world and I have my Doncaster Rovers FC shirt with me, it reminds me of home,” he shared.

“When I am touring and I see a member of the audience wearing one, I get a real feeling of home, no matter where I am,” Louis continued.

The founder of Grenfell Athletic Rupert Taylor expressed that he is “so thankful for every person who donated their fabrics and bravely shared their stories”. The project hopes to offer “an additional avenue for healing and a platform for showing how inspirational our community truly is”.

Rupert added: “The hearts and souls of the people of Grenfell are woven into Grenfell Athletic’s DNA, and now they’ll be woven into the club’s shirts, too.”

Liam’s One Direction band mate’s all attended his funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One Direction attend Liam’s funeral

On Wednesday (November 20), Louis attended Liam’s funeral, which took place in Amersham. His former band members – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik – were also in attendance.

Before Liam died, he was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy, who also attended. His ex-girlfriend Cheryl, who he shares a son, Bear, with, also payed her respects.

Other celebrities including Simon Cowell, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, James Corden, and Scott Mills also turned up to the ceremony.

