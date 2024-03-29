ITV star Lorraine Kelly opened up about her dementia fears during a candid interview earlier this year.

Her concerns over the devastating disease were heightened following the news that her friend, Fiona Phillips, had been diagnosed with dementia at the age of just 61.

ITV star Lorraine Kelly on dementia fears

Back in January, Lorraine did an interview with Woman & Home, in which she discussed her career, her debut novel, and health fears she has.

Last year, Lorraine’s close friend and GMTV presenter, Fiona, was diagnosed with dementia, aged just 61 years old.

Speaking to Woman & Home last July, Fiona opened up about her dementia diagnosis. “I ask myself why I got this dreadful disease,” she said at the time.

“I wonder whether all the years of getting up so early when I was working on GMTV contributed to me getting Alzheimer’s so young,” she then speculated.

Speaking to the publication earlier this year, Lorraine said: “As I get older, the only thing that’s a big worry is health and losing [myself], dementia. Obviously, my lovely Fiona has been diagnosed with dementia. She’s OK, she’s still here, still her. She’s so b****y strong and has dealt with it with dignity and humour.”

Fiona has dementia (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly on Fiona Phillips

The Scottish host, 64, then continued.

“It brings it home when it’s someone you know. I do as much as I can. I do my Wordle and crosswords every day, and try to eat well, but it’s a horrible, cruel disease. It can affect anyone,” she then said.

Lorraine also opened up about her cancer fears too. “I am fastidious about mammograms. You’ve got to take responsibility for yourself and find your normal because all boobies are different,” she said.

Lorraine pays tribute to ‘brave’ mum

In other news, Lorraine paid tribute to her “brave” mum, Anne, who isn’t very well at the moment.

Last year, Anne was rushed to hospital. While there, she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder that causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine.

On Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 10), Lorraine shared a snap of her mum on Instagram – along with a heartwarming caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my brave lovely mum – coping with a tough illness and still able to (occasionally) say cheers! And always living each day to the full!” she wrote. She then included the hashtags, “brave” and “inspirational”.

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

