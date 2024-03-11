Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to her ‘brave’ mum Anne as she brands her an ‘inspiration’ amid ‘tough illness’

Lorraine Kelly has shared a sweet tribute to her “inspirational” and “brave” mum.

Lorraine’s mum, Anne, is not well at the moment. Last year, Lorraine rushed to be by her mum’s bedside when she was admitted to hospital. While there, Anne was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome which is a kidney disorder that causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine.

And at the weekend, the telly favourite issued a health update on her elderly mum – while penning a heartfelt tribute to her.

Lorraine dubbed her mum an ‘inspiration’ (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly mum

To mark Mother’s Day, Lorraine took to her Instagram account on Sunday (March 10) and shared a sweet snap of her mum holding a glass of wine.

Coping with a tough illness and still able to (occasionally) say cheers!

In the caption, she penned: “Happy Mother’s Day to my brave lovely mum – coping with a tough illness and still able to (occasionally) say cheers! And always living each day to the full!” Lorraine also included the hashtags inspirational and brave.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the pair in the comments section. One person said: “AHH what a lovely post, and your mum looks so sweet. Happy Mother’s day to you too Lorraine.”

Someone else added: “Your mum’s looking very well. Lovely photo.” A third added: “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful lady and Lorraine you are so blessed to have your wee mum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly praises NHS after mum rushed to hospital

When Anne was rushed to hospital last year, Lorraine praised the NHS for all their help at the time.

She shared on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital, I’ve seen again just how kind, caring, hardworking, funny, and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Lorraine and her mum have a close relationship (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine Kelly’s update on mum

In an interview in February with Yours Magazine, Lorraine shared an update regarding her mum with readers. “Mum might need to go on dialysis although she’s doing well at the moment,” she said.

Talking about the impact her mum and grandmother have had on her, Lorraine said they “were a huge influence on me”. She stated: “They taught me to read and write and left books around the house. My parents were working-class, self-taught and well-read people who didn’t get the benefit of university because they didn’t have the money.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside Lorraine Kelly’s relationship with lookalike daughter Rosie amid intense backlash

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.