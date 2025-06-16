Former Loose Women star Carol McGiffin had fans piling the compliments high after she posed in a bikini while on holiday with her husband.

Presenter Carol, 65, and Mark Cassidy, 43, have been married since 2018. The pair struck up a romance in 2008 and have gone from strength to strength since.

And this week, Carol – who left Loose Women in 2023 – gave fans a look at her lush holiday away with Mark.

The TV star recently enjoyed a lavish getaway (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin and husband enjoy trip away

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (June 15) Carol uploaded several snaps from her holiday to St Tropez.

In one photo, the lovebirds posed by the pool with Carol rocking an animal print bikini that showcased her ageless figure.

She teamed the beach-ready look with a pair of dark shades while she beamed to the camera alongside her hubby.

The pair also enjoyed an al fresco lunch, and in another photo, Carol soaked up the sun in a bright orange swimsuit.

Carol McGiffin leaves fans swooning

Carol captioned the post: “Exactly this time last year we were here in Saint Tropez doing a shoot for OK! Magazine. Cut to now and it’s just our phone cameras for this trip.

“And while not exactly magazine material, we don’t care because we absolutely love it here, especially this hotel and will never not.”

The pair got married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Absolutely gorgeous’

Carol’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to swoon over the TV star.

One person said: “Carol you look absolutely stunning.” Someone else gushed: “Look at your figure, you gorgeous thing you!”

A third smitten fan chimed in: “I love how Mark looks at you…you are both soooo loved up.. beautiful couple.”

Echoing their thoughts, another follower wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous. Stunning honey.”

Carol and husband Mark

Mark and Carol first met when Mark was 26 and Carol was 48.

They met at a Loose Women wrap party back in 2008. They were dating for 10 years before secretly getting married in February 2018.

Carol has previously opened up about being in a relationship with someone 22 years her junior.

“I am with a younger man and it is quite difficult when you see yourself ageing so much quicker than he is,” she said. “I’ve got to try and keep it the way it is, rather than let it go downhill too quickly.”

