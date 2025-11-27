‘Living’ Nostradamus’ worrying prediction over Meghan Markle facing ‘harshest trial’

A psychic, nicknamed the “living Nostradamus”, made a prediction about the royal family and Meghan Markle facing her “harshest trial” this year.

Athos Salomé from Brazil has been called the “living Nostradamus” thanks to his alleged accurate predictions in the past. He reportedly predicted the COVID-19 pandemic and Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The original Nostradamus was a French astrologer who was best known for his 1555 book Les Prophéties. It was a collection of 942 poetic quatrains allegedly predicting future events.

A psychic has predicted that Meghan Markle’s career is set to face its “harshest trial” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Living Nostradamus’ makes prediction about royal family

Speaking to the Daily Mail in April 2025, Athos shared his predictions about the royal family.

Athos has predicted that a “major event within the royal family – possibly tied to the health of a key member” could take place.

He said this could take place between late 2025 and early 2026.

Prince William, however, remains a fracture point.

As a result, it could trigger a “fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie” and a “symbolic return to the UK” by Prince Harry.

He explained: “To the public eye, the relationship between the Sussexes and the British royal family seems like an endless cycle of tension.

“That karmic family thread will begin to unravel between late 2025 and early 2026, triggered by a major event within the royal family – possibly tied to the health of a key member.”

He added: “The result? A symbolic return to the UK and a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie. Prince William, however, remains a fracture point.”

He also doesn’t foresee William and Harry reconciling any time soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate’s children could ‘reconcile’ with cousins in the future

That wasn’t all from Athos’ predictions. He also predicted that a “full reconciliation” will come from the “next generation”.

This would be Prince William and Kate’s three children “rebuilding ties” with their cousins Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who currently live in California with their parents Prince Harry and Meghan.

However, Athos said this could be “years away” as there’s “too much entangled karma”.

He went on to make a prediction about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle could face ‘harshest trial’ in late 2025

The “living Nostradamus” claimed Meghan could face her “harshest trial” later this year.

He suggested criticism against Meghan will “reach a boiling point” and the duchess will “retreat from the spotlight throughout 2026”.

As a result, her focus could “shift toward social causes,” in particular, girls’ education and women’s mental health.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s adorable PDA moment at volunteering event

But not all seems bad as Athos predicted Meghan could step into a new role as “a socially engaged producer” to “delve into issues of deep impact”.

He added that Meghan could even make a return to the acting world, possibly in “an independent film”.

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.