As Live Aid turns 40, all the show’s stars who’ve died and the tragic causes – from Freddie Mercury to George Michael

Live Aid was one of the most famous concerts of all time – but several of its biggest stars are sadly no longer with us.

It was on Saturday the July 13 in 1985 that the world’s biggest musicians came together in a bid to raise money for the famine crisis then taking place in Ethiopia.

40 years on, the event is being remembered in the BBC Two documentary, Live Aid at 40: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World, on Sunday (July 6).

Here, ED! takes a look back at the show’s stars who have sadly died, and what caused their deaths…

The Queen singer put on a jaw-dropping performance (Credit: BBC)

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid

Lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury, gave a jaw-dropping and mesmerising set at Live Aid, often dubbed the greatest live performance of all time.

Referred to as one of the best rock singers ever, Freddie became a worldwide superstar in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sadly, on November 21, 1991, Freddie died from bronchial pneumonia, a day after announcing that he was suffering from AIDS. He was 45.

The Beach Boys star Brian Wilson performed at Live Aid’s American leg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brian Wilson

It wasn’t just UK artists who performed at Live Aid. The charity event had an American leg too, where several stars from the States took to the stage.

These included the Beach Boys, the chart-topping rock band that featured the late Brian Wilson. Brian was the co-founder of the group and was an integral part of the band’s success.

He died aged 82 on June 11, 2025 of respiratory arrest. He also suffered multiple health issues before his death, including chronic kidney disease and neurodegenerative disorder.

The model spoke to several celebs backstage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paula Yates

Welsh presenter Paula Yates attended Live Aid too, and worked as a presenter backstage, chatting to the mega stars including David Bowie.

Paula shot to fame as a model and presenter in the 1980s and had stints on shows like The Big Breakfast. She was famously married to Sir Bob Geldof, who came up with the idea for Live Aid.

Paula died on September 17, 2000, at her home in Notting Hill of a heroin overdose. She was 41.

The comedian appeared at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel Smith at Live Aid

Several celebs acted as presenters on the night of Live Aid. British comedian Mel Smith was on hand to introduce Queen to the stage.

Mel was best known for his comedy sketch shows in the 1980s. He died on December 3, 2013, from a heart attack. He was 60 years old.

The heart-throb singer died on Christmas Day 2016 (Credit: BBC)

George Michael

George Michael was another mega star who took to the Live Aid stage in 1985, performing Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, with Elton John.

Best known for his stint in Wham and his incredible solo career, George was one of the kindest and best-selling artists of all time.

He died on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53. The coroner’s report cited dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver as the cause of death.

The actor presented at Live Aid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Hurt

Actor John Hurt was another celeb who presented at Live Aid. He introduced Freddie Mercury and Brian May at the end of the event.

Regarded as one of the finest actors of his time, John had a stellar career and slew of awards. He passed away on January 28, 2017 aged 77, two years after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Rocker David died in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.BBC)

David Bowie

David Bowie made jaws drop when he performed at Live Aid. The musician already had a mega career by then – and things only went up for the Under Pressure hitmaker. He performed four songs at the charity event – TVC 15, Rebel Rebel, Modern Love and Heroes.

Sadly, David died on January 10, 2016, after being diagnosed with liver cancer 18 months earlier. He was 69 years old.

Status Quo guitarist Rick – seen on stage with frontman Francis Rossi – died in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Rick Parfitt

British rock band Status Quo were the opening act at Live Aid. The group is best known for hits like Rockin’ All Over The World, Caroline and Don’t Waste My Time, that they performed at the gig.

Sadly, on October 12, 2016, the band’s guitarist and singer Rick Parfitt, died from an infection six months after surviving a major heart attack.

The royal made an appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana

There were plenty of famous faces and public figures in attendance at Live Aid as guests, including royals such as the then-Prince Charles and late Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales’ tragic death happened on August 31, 1997, following a car accident in Paris, France.

Watch Live Aid at 40: When Rock ’n’ Roll Took on the World on Sunday (July 6) at 9:00pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Scandal, love life and his tragic cause of death: Inside the last few years of George Michael’s life

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.