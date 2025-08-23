Lisa Snowdon on having ‘sexual experiences with women’: ‘That was fun and I certainly have no regrets’

Lisa Snowdon previously spoke candidly about her sexual relationships with women, admitting “it was fun”.

The model and presenter, 53 – who is on Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours today (August 23) – has been a staple on screens for decades. And over the years, her love life has made plenty of headlines.

Currently, the ageless beauty is loved-up with fiancé George Smart.

However, according to Lisa, she is “sometimes’ attracted to “the same sex” and previously shared that she has slept with women.

Lisa Snowdon’s sex life confession

In her 2024 book Just Getting Started, Lisa opened up about the menopause in a bid to help other women.

The TV star also made a shock sex confession, revealing that she has previously experimented with women.

Talking about her sex life, Lisa said she was not into “too many” one-night stands, but noted that she “certainly enjoyed myself”.

Lisa Snowdon ‘has no regrets’

Then, revealing her past experiences with women, This Morning star Lisa admitted: “I was, of course, deeply attracted to the opposite sex, and sometimes to the same sex, and I would be lying if I said I hadn’t experimented a little — that was fun and I certainly have no regrets.”

Lisa then added: “A friend told me that a lot of women in the menopause who are attracted to women are acting on it, as they feel they no longer need men. Sleeping with women can be a much more sensual, more gentle, more intense and more giving experience. And I kind of understand it.”

Lisa and fiancé George

Lisa’s love life regularly makes headlines, thanks to her previous high-profile relationship with George Clooney. The pair met in 2000 and remained in an on-off relationship for five years.

Lisa met George Smart at V Festival in 2002 and had a “hot fling” before their lives went in different directions. Years later, a mutual friend reunited them and George took Lisa out for dinner.

She has previously said they “just chatted and laughed for hours” on that date. After a whirlwind first year together, George proposed to Lisa around Christmas in 2016. She told The Sun at the time: “George is a really lovely man. He’s selfless, honest, kind, wise, calm and thoughtful.”

