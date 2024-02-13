Linda Robson’s ‘fears’ for her kids after receiving intimate gift from Denise Welch

Linda Robson has revealed the very intimate gift her Loose Women co-star Denise Welch gave her which she worried her children would find out about!

The Loose Women star split from her husband, Mark, last year after more than 30 years of marriage. With a new book now coming out about her life, Linda has opened up about some moments with her co-star pals.

One moment in particular involved Denise, who gifted Linda with a sex toy last year.

Linda said she gave the sex toy away (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson on gift from Loose Women star Denise Welch

Speaking to OK!, Linda explained: “When she gave it to me, I was like, what the hell do I do with this? What if the kids find it?! So I ended up giving it away!”

She said Denise gifted her a vibrator after the Loose Women stars had spoke in the makeup room about their lives and Linda admitted to never owning one or using one.

Linda also admitted she’s not interested in “jiggy jiggy” following the end of her marriage. She said: “I don’t need a man. I have my friends and family. I’m not interested in any of that… jiggy jiggy!”

Denise gave Linda a naughty gift! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star recently revealed she is moving to a smaller house following her marriage split.

She told OK!: “I’m getting a smaller house, near Lauren – a two-bedroom, so I can have her girls come and stay with me. But I’ll still be in Islington – unless my kids move, in which case I’ll bloody follow them!”

When she gave it to me, I was like, what the hell do I do with this? What if the kids find it?!

Linda has a new memoir coming out this week called Truth Be Told: Tales from a Baggy Mouth. In her book, Linda opens up about her mental health breakdown a few years ago.

In extracts published in the Daily Mail last weekend, Linda writes: “I hated myself. I told myself I was just a burden to Mark and the kids and that I was ruining all their lives…

Linda and her husband Mark have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda on mental breakdown

“I couldn’t even be trusted with my own grandchildren. That’s when I started to think I’d be better off dead.”

She adds: “I told the Nightingale staff I wanted to kill myself and I was immediately put on suicide watch with someone sitting outside my bedroom door the whole time.”

Read more: Linda Robson makes sad confession about grandchildren amid mental breakdown

Linda said she checked out of the Nightingale hospital in March 2019 before moving into the Priory. She entrolled in AA and worked through the 12 Steps recovery programme. She said she’s now doing “really well”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.