Loose Women star Linda Robson announced last year that she and husband Mark had split after 33 years of marriage.

The actress lifted the lid on the “dark” time in a candid chat – even admitting she “wasn’t sure” if she could “carry on”.

Linda explained some of her struggles in her memoir, Truth Be Told: Tales from a Baggy Mouth.

Linda opened up about her “tough” few years (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Linda Robson on marriage breakdown

Loose Women panellist Linda explained she and Mark weathered several “rocky spells” and even split up back in the nineties. However, upon reflecting on their marriage, Linda insists there were “lots of happy times”.

The couple did have many “differences” though, with Linda enjoying a glittering showbiz lifestyle whilst Mark wanted nothing to do with it.

Despite ultimately spending over three decades together, Linda and Mark chose to call it quits last year. Linda has alluded that her battle with addiction may have given her the strength to step away.

She described that within a year she had gone from happy and confident to on “suicide watch” during a stint in a rehab to try and kick her alcohol addiction.

Linda Robson has opened up about her split with her husband of 33 years (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

She said of this difficult period: “The last few years have been incredibly tough for me.”

She continued: “There were times when I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to carry on. There has been tragedy and heartbreak. I’ve loved and I’ve lost and I’ve cried buckets.”

Although her journey has been dark, Linda insists: “I’m in recovery and feeling stronger and happier than I have done in years.”

Linda has battled addiction amid a “dark” period (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube)

Linda Robson explains split with Mark Dunford

Speaking to OK! magazine earlier this year, Linda gave insight into why the couple had chosen to go their separate ways.

She said about drifting apart: “People do, sometimes, don’t they? We never had that much in common. I’m very sociable. Mark never enjoyed that side of things.”

Linda went on to say: “I’ve been sad about it, of course I have. But we had two lovely children together. But they’re all grown up, living their own lives now.”

