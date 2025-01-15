The heartbreaking death of Linda Nolan at the age of 65 was shared today (January 15). It came after the star endured a lengthy battle with cancer.

Unfortunately, Linda had been the target of death predictions in recent years. Predictions that the star herself had been privy to.

However, just weeks before her death, Linda had a few words of defiance for those betting on her demise.

Linda received an incurable cancer diagnosis in 2017 (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Linda Nolan’s response to ‘death predictions’

The beloved singer received the all-clear from breast cancer in 2006 after her diagnosis a year before, but was later diagnosed with incurable secondary cancer in 2017.

This cancer eventually spread to her liver and brain and led to large tumours.

Just a few weeks ago, according to The Express, one X user shared a cruel list, naming celebrities they predicted would die in 2025.

In response to the list – which included David Coote, Max George and Linda Nolan – Linda swiped back.

In response Linda wrote to social media: “Every New Year, I’m always on the ‘predicted celebrity death’ list.

“Guess what?? I’M STILL HERE!!”

Her fans also rallied around her and slammed the user for their “horrible” predictions, reminding them that “death can happen to anyone”.

‘Life isn’t promised to anyone’

One wrote: “Life isn’t promised to anyone. Even the horrible people who say things like that. Here’s to many more years for you yet, Linda and I hope you have a wonderful New Year xxxx.”

Another said: “You’re still rocking it too, Linda. Wishing you good health and many more happy years to come xx.”

A third added: “Oh Linda. Sending you love and hugs. Happy New Year, and keep proving ’em wrong, lass.”

The heartbreaking death of Linda was shared today by her agent, Dermot McNamara.

The star has died aged 65 (Credit: ITV / GMB)

‘Profound sadness’ over death of Linda Nolan

He shared: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

Linda’s surviving sisters, Maureen, Anne and Coleen have since spoken out. They wrote: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan.

“She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace and determination, inspiring millions. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten.”

