Linda Nolan shares devastating effects of cancer battle as she suffers ‘wobbly mobility’

Linda Nolan last week turned 65 – and the day before her birthday, she received some important news amid her cancer battle.

Telly fave Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. In 2017, she endured incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip.

That spread to her liver in 2020. Two tumours, surrounded by smaller ones, were subsequently discovered in Linda’s brain in early 2023.

Just a few months ago, Linda feared Christmas 2023 could be her last. But now, she has shared a health update concerning the results of her latest three-monthly CT and MRI scans.

Linda Nolan: ‘I’m in a boxing match against cancer’ (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

Linda Nolan news

Speaking with Hello! magazine, Linda revealed she was told her treatment is working the day before her birthday.

However, while she always intended to celebrate, she has admitted to worrying about the difficulties she has endured recently.

Nonetheless, she refuses to be anything but upbeat.

Linda explained: “I thought: ‘Whatever the news is, I’ll still be having a party.’ I was a bit more stressed this time, because I’ve noticed my mobility is wobbly and my speech is starting to sound like I’m drunk. But I’m in a boxing match against cancer. My oncologist always says: ‘We’re in a marathon, not a sprint.'”

Linda Nolan during a previous appearance on Loose Women alongside her sister Coleen, left (Credit: ITV)

Having a ‘strong family’ around her

Additionally, Linda noted how much support she receives from those closest to her.

“It’s great to have a strong family around me; I can’t imagine doing it on my own,” she added.

Furthermore, Linda – the sixth of eight Nolan siblings – is looking forward to attending a big family party for sister Maureen’s 70th birthday in June.

I look forward to tomorrow, because it’s another day.

Taking each day as it comes, Linda said: “All that matters is getting my family together. I’m just happy to be here. I look forward to tomorrow, because it’s another day.”

She noted in December how her most recent medical update at that time indicated there had been “shrinkage” of her tumour.

Appearing on GMB, Linda said: “I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face. He said the scans were good – MRI and CT scans. And that there’s shrinkage, with the tumour so… I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but I thought they might throw me out!”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Linda Nolan warns sister Coleen over her health amid incurable cancer

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.