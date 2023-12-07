Linda Nolan shares ‘good news’ as her cancerous tumours shrink: ‘I didn’t think I’d make Christmas’

Linda Nolan has issued an update on her incurable cancer battle, revealing on GMB today that there has been “shrinkage” in her tumours.

Linda, 64, appeared on the ITV breakfast series earlier this year to addresses how cancer spread to her brain.

Today (December 7), however, Linda was able to share “good news” following an appointment with her consultant.

Just a few weeks ago it was reported Linda feared this Christmas could be her final one.

But now she is excited about the festive season, less than a year on from her devastating update.

Linda Nolan issues cancer update

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. In 2017, she endured incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip.

That spread to her liver in 2020. Two tumours, surrounded by smaller ones, were subsequently discovered in Linda’s brain earlier this year.

Furthermore, Linda’s husband of 26 years Brian died in 2007 due to cancer. The Nolans – Linda is the sixth of eight siblings – also lost their sister Bernie to cancer in 2013, when she was 52.

‘I knew straight away it was good news’

Thankfully, a smiling Linda received a boost as she collected test results recently.

She told GMB co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: “I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face.”

Linda continued: “He said the scans were good – MRI and CT scans. And that there’s shrinkage, with the tumour so… I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but I thought they might throw me out!”

‘I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face’ In March, Linda Nolan joined us to reveal the devastating news that her cancer had spread to her brain. Linda exclusively shares the news that her tumours have shrunk and not spread. pic.twitter.com/yTDigPKzBf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 7, 2023

Responding to Susanna, who suggested Linda had received an “incredible Christmas gift”, Linda agreed: “Absolutely. When I spoke to you before, I didn’t think I’d make Christmas. I was hoping to make the birth of my nephew, who was born at the end of July. And then I was thinking, oh. How many more milestones will I make?”

Linda added: “At the moment, I feel good. I’ve got a little bit of pain.”

I just think how lucky I am, after nine months and getting the worst possible news.

Additionally, she continued: “I’ve been told to keep moving. I just think how lucky I am, after nine months and getting the worst possible news. Now it is all excitement for Christmas.”

How GMB viewers reacted

Viewers were delighted for Linda, sending her supportive messages on social media.

“Brilliant news, have a lovely Christmas,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Excellent Linda, you look beautiful,” posted another.

Furthermore, a third said: “Good bit of news for Linda get in hopefully more good news to come.”

