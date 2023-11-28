Linda Nolan fears this Christmas could be her last

Singing star Linda Nolan has shared a heartbreaking update about her cancer battle.

Linda, 64, shared some devastating news earlier this year as she revealed cancer has spread to her brain.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Linda endured incurable secondary breast cancer in her hip in 2017. It spread to her liver in 2020, and two tumours, surrounded by smaller ones, were discovered in her brain earlier this year.

Brian, her husband of 26 years, passed away due to cancer in 2007. And the Nolans – Linda is the sixth of eight siblings – also lost sister Bernie to cancer in 2013. Bernie was just 52.

Now, ahead of Christmas, brave Linda has opened up about her fears that this could be her final one.

Linda Nolan latest news

Speaking to Woman magazine, former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Linda said she treasures every moment she has.

But she admitted to still finding it “hard” – and can be left ‘crying her eyes out’.

Linda shared: “When I wake up, I try to think it’s another day to enjoy, not it’s another day closer.

“Sometimes it’s hard, but I never want cancer to win. Sometimes I slide down the wall and cry my eyes out because I’m having a bad day, but 99.9 percent of the time I’m OK.”

‘Extra special’ Christmas

Linda also expressed how she feels “everything is more poignant” this festive period.

In a heart-rending confession, she reflected: “[Christmas will be] extra special because I don’t know if I’ll see it next year. So definitely everything is more poignant. [My Christmas wish] is to be here.

It’s important now for me to make memories and to enjoy the time I’ve got left.

“It’s important now for me to make memories and to enjoy the time I’ve got left.”

In September, Linda sadly told how she doesn’t believe she will beat cancer.

She wrote in her column for the Mirror about observing other cancer patients undergoing treatment: “I people-watch, listen to the bleeps and the clapping when those finishing treatment ring the bell. That’s lovely. I’m always happy for them, but I rang that bell twice. And I know now I won’t be ringing it again.”

