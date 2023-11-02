Linda Nolan shares heartbreaking cancer update as she forgets niece Ciara’s name

Linda Nolan has revealed a heartbreaking update on her incurable cancer battle.

The singer, 64, has been very public about her fight against cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It returned as incurable secondary cancer in her hip in 2017 and by 2020 had spread to her liver. And earlier this year, Linda gave a devastating update on her illness as she revealed her cancer had spread to her brain.

And now, Linda has revealed just how much cancer has affected her – recalling a heartbreaking incident involving a family member.

Linda Nolan isuess heartbreaking update amid incurable cancer diagnosis

In an update, Linda bravely opened up about how the cruel disease has affected her so far. In her column for The Mirror, she revealed she’s suffering with memory loss.

Speaking candidly, Linda recalled how she forgot the name of Loose Women star sister Coleen’s daughter, Ciara. But Linda has insisted she’s not going to live in fear any more. She said: “Because it’ll take over, and I have to concentrate on making the most of now.”

‘It’s so difficult,’ says Linda Nolan

Making the most of now is important for Linda, especially as her niece Ciara and nephew Danny are leaving the nest and moving overseas in the next few months.

“News like this is so difficult,” Linda said. She went on: “You’re over the moon for them and yet, when I say goodbye, I know I might not see them again. That’s the elephant in the room.”

In September, Linda candidly confessed that she doesn’t think she will beat cancer.

In her column for the Mirror, the presenter spoke about how she witnessed other cancer patients who managed to overcome the disease ring the bell. She said: “I people-watch, listen to the bleeps and the clapping when those finishing treatment ring the bell. That’s lovely, I’m always happy for them, but I rang that bell twice. And I know now I won’t be ringing it again.”

However, Linda said that her tumours were not growing. She said “the relief rolled over me like a wave.”

