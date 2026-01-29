Lily Allen debuts new boyfriend following traumatic David Harbour split – and he’s 12 years younger!

Lily Allen has stepped back into the spotlight with a new boyfriend, Jonah, Freud, a year after her split from husband David Harbour.

The 40-year-old singer, who opened up about the emotional toll of her breakup in her candid 2025 album West End Girl, has now gone public with 28-year-old Jonah Freud, a London-based bookseller and heir to the famous Freud family dynasty.

After months of speculation and a string of sightings, the couple recently enjoyed a romantic European getaway, confirming what many fans suspected: Lily is no longer single.

“We walked past her. It was my daughter-in-law who recognised her and went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Lily Allen,'” a passer-by told The Sun.

“She was with Jonah Freud. They were just having a coffee and a cigarette together.”

Lily Allen goes public with new romance after David Harbour split

Lily’s whirlwind romance with Jonah comes less than a year after her split from Harbour, 50, was made public.

The couple had been married for four years before calling it quits in late 2024. Rumours of infidelity and tension within their open marriage were later confirmed, at least from Lily’s perspective, in tracks from her album.

“I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge,” Lily told Interview Magazine. “At the time, I was really trying to process things, and that’s great in terms of the album.”

Shortly after the album release, Lily insisted she wasn’t looking to date another celebrity and that she’d been left deflated by dating apps.

Despite that, she and Jonah Freud were first publicly linked in September 2025, after being spotted together at a party at the Chiltern Firehouse.

Two months later, they were seen kissing at her private Christmas bash at Stringfellow’s. Now, their relationship appears to be in full bloom.

Who is Jonah Freud?

Jonah may not be a household name, but his family certainly is.

His father is Matthew Freud, founder of the global PR firm Freud Communications. His mother, Caroline Hutton, is an aristocrat and the ex-wife of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.

He’s also the great-great-grandson of Sigmund Freud, and his relatives include broadcaster Sir Clement Freud and artist Lucien Freud.

Jonah, however, has carved out a more low-key path. He runs Reference Point, a hybrid bookshop-gallery-bar in London known for its curated art collections and rare literature.

After their Roman holiday, Lily and Jonah jetted to Paris to attend an exclusive afterparty for Valentino during Fashion Week.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the couple were photographed earlier this week leaving the chic Le Bristol Hotel before heading to the star-studded event.

