Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has revealed his final words to her, six months on from his tragic death.

The former One Direction star died on October 16, 2024. He was just 31 years old.

Kate was with Liam days before he died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Liam Payne’s final words to girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Kate was with Liam just days before he tragically fell to his death in Argentina back in October.

Now, in a podcast appearance, Kate, 26, has opened up about her final moments with Liam, just a few days before he passed away.

Speaking on an episode of the On Purpose podcast, Kate said that Liam’s final words to her brought her both “pain and peace”.

Kate explained that they would always engage in long goodbyes, even if they were just leaving each other for the night. She said that this was the case when she left to head back to the US from Argentina.

“I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like: ‘Kate you’re gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway,'” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

‘So chilling’

Kate then continued, saying that Liam had added: “You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever gonna see me again.”

Kae then said: “I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.

“I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye. Our last goodbye I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently. I am so glad we had that beautiful time together, and I wouldn’t change that,” she said.

The 26 year old opened up (Credit: Jay Shetty Podcast / YouTube)

Kate Cassidy talks about Liam Payne

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kate opened up about Liam’s addiction battle.

“He would take five steps forward then three steps backwards,” she said. Kate continued, saying: “He could better himself but then that switch would just flip where he would wake up in the morning and he felt a certain type of way.”

She then said: “It was at times a lot for me and I am not a professional, I never was and I am so young and I really just tried to do everything that I could. One thing people need to realise is that you cannot fix somebody and you cannot cure somebody they can only really do it themselves.

“You can help and support them through the better and worst days, but you can’t cure them in addiction and mental health,” she then added.

Later, she added that if Liam could have chosen to be “sober for the rest of his life, he would have been”.

“I didn’t really understand it at first, so I think at the beginning of the relationship, I remember being like in my head, oh can’t you just not do that? But it’s not as easy as that,” she said.

“I finally realised this was something he could not choose. We would have the best day, and then something would happen later that night where something would tick in his brain, and he wouldn’t be able to help himself.”

Read more: Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy cruelly trolled as she appears on Lorraine to launch mental health campaign

What do you think of this story? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.