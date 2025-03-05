Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy did her first TV interview today (March 5), four months after the One Direction star’s death.

Kate was on Lorraine to help launch the March4March Mental Campaign today. However, some viewers couldn’t help but cruelly troll the grieving 25 year old.

Kate was on the show today to speak about Liam (Credit: ITV)

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares upset on Lorraine today

This morning saw Kate give her first TV interview since Liam‘s death.

She was on the show to help launch Lorraine’s new mental health campaign. Kate admitted that the name of the campaign had drawn her to it.

“It’s called March4March, and the first thing that I was obviously drawn to was the number four,” she said.

“For people that aren’t familiar with the number four, it’s mine and Liam’s angel number which symbolizes support and guidance from your angels, and I genuinely believe that Liam guided me to this campaign and wanted me to be involved in this to help other people. It’s something that he wanted me to do.”

‘I know he’s there with me’ (Credit: ITV)

‘He would want me to help’

“It’s still so special, I see it so often and it’s going to be something that’s going to be involved in my life forever. Every time I see the number four, I know he’s there with me,” she then said.

Discussing Liam’s openness about his mental health, Kate said: “Liam was so open about his mental health and I know he would want me to be able to help anybody because he can no longer help people.”

She also gushed over her late boyfriend. “Liam, I’ll always have so much love for him. He really was one of a kind and he would light up any room he walked into. He had this sense of humour where he really could make anything better, and his presence was just comforting and warming and that’s something I’ll never forget about him, ever,” she said.

Growing tearful, she also admitted that she still can’t talk about Liam in the past tense.

“I’m still working on accepting the fact that he’s not here anymore so it’s hard for me to refer to him in the past tense. When I do refer to him in the past tense, it almost stings that little bit more, because it’s more official. I never thought that I’d be talking about him in the past tense so it’s definitely really hard to accept,” she confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Kate trolled by viewers

When asked how she was doing, Kate said: “I am trying to do my best, I have my better days, I have my harder days but I’m surrounded by such a great support system that I cannot thank enough. Having Nala [Kate and Liam’s dog] around has helped me so much with my healing journey.”

However, some viewers weren’t very sympathetic. They took to X to slam Kate.

“If I was grieving I certainly wouldn’t be on TV,” one viewer wrote. “Kate Cassidy desperately trying to stay relevant,” another cruel troll tweeted. “Is there no end to her shame, milking the death of Liam Payne again,” a third fumed.

However, there was plenty of positivity for Kate too.

“He’d be so proud of you and how you’re dealing with this grief, you’re making him proud,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sure he is always with you and very proud of you,” another said. “We love you Kate, he’s right there with you,” a third wrote.

Read more: Liam Payne’s family share new statement on singer’s death as they reveal ‘indescribable lasting damage’ to his son Bear

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.