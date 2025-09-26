Lewis Hamilton has asked fans to send him “prayers and support” amid his dog’s ongoing health issues.

He took to social media today to share that his pet bulldog, Roscoe, is in a coma after catching pneumonia for the second time.

The Formula One driver shared a selfie with 12-year-old Roscoe, who is seen hooked up to machines on a hospital bed. He wrote: “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.”

He continued: “They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Fans rushed to support Lewis Hamilton and his dog

The sportsman, who looked visibly upset in the photos, was offered lots of support from friends and fans.

One said, “Sending all our love, prayers and strength to you and your precious Roscoe. Another wrote: “Get well soon Roscoe, you’re strong, little man,” with a series of red love heart emojis.

Lewis often keeps fans updated on Roscoe’s life. The dog has his own Instagram page with over a million followers. And, he’s joined his dad for red carpet events, too.

He feeds Roscoe a plant-based diet

Previously, Lewis has spoken about changing Roscoe’s diet to be more plant-based in a bid to improve his health. He told People last October: “He always had health issues and would struggle with things like his breathing and his walking. I wanted to see if there was anything I could do to help him, so I did some research into things that might improve his health.”

On Good Morning Britain in 2022, however, host Richard Bacon made a dig at Lewis for feeding Roscoe a vegan diet.

Viewers were divided, too, with some branding it cruel. Dogs, like humans, are omnivores, and while some experts say that some dogs can eat a plant-based diet, they would eat meat in the wild.

