Lewis Capaldi has made his Glastonbury comeback this weekend, two years after taking a break to focus on his mental health.

In 2023, the Someone You Loved singer performed at the festival. But, during the set, he lost his voice and experienced tics leaving him unable to sing the full song. Lewis had been diagnosed with Tourette’s in September 2022.

In heartwarming scenes, the thousands of crowd members stepped in and helped Lewis finish the song.

After his performance, Lewis, 28, announced he was taking a step back to get his “mental and physical health in order”. Now, two years later, Lewis made an incredible return to the Glastonbury stage.

Lewis Capaldi has made a return to Glastonbury after last performing there in 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Capaldi makes return to Glastonbury stage

On Friday, Lewis returned to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Although his comeback was a surprise, it had been heavily rumoured. Even so, the crowd appeared elated as Lewis’ appearance was confirmed at the festival.

The last two years haven’t been the best for me. It’s been difficult.

As he walked on stage, Lewis was met with applause, chants, and cheers. The singer then began performing with his guitar.

After singing, Lewis told the crowd: “Glastonbury, it’s so good to be back.”

The singer also thanked his fans for coming to see him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Capaldi (@lewiscapaldi)

Lewis performed his latest single, Survive – a song that’s been described as a “brutally honest track that addresses mental health challenges of self-doubt and despair”.

Members of the crowd were seen wiping away tears as Lewis performed.

Later, Lewis spoke to the crowd and detailed his difficult past couple of years.

He said: “The last two years haven’t been the best for me. It’s been difficult. It’s been difficult at times to think this may never happen again.”

Fans have been left emotional over Lewis’ comeback to Glastonbury.

Fans were emotional seeing Lewis on the stage again (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Capaldi praised for emotional comeback to Glastonbury

Taking to X, one person said: “Lewis Capaldi making his comeback at Glastonbury is the wholesome, emotional moment we’ve all been waiting for. He is back where he belongs.”

Read more: Zara McDermott smiles with boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie at Glastonbury

Another wrote: “Getting emotional watching Lewis Capaldi at #Glastonbury.”

Someone else commented: “Actually crying watching Lewis Capaldi perform at #Glastonbury. Such an incredible talent.”

What did you think of Lewis’ comeback? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.