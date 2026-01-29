Legendary Radio 1 DJ Andy Kershaw confirms he has cancer and is now unable to walk

Radio 1 DJ Andy Kershaw has confirmed he has cancer.

The 66-year-old star, who hosted Live Aid in the 80s, was diagnosed with cancerous tumours in his spine last summer.

Andy’s cancer has left him unable to walk and he has been undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy and physiotherapy in his fight to get well.

The sad news about Andy was revealed after fans started questioning why The Andy Kershaw Podcast had fallen silent.

Andy has been unable to record any new episodes of his podcast for the past six months, so has now explained the reason.

He is also managing to remain upbeat about his diagnosis.

Addressing fans in a statement last night, Andy said: “I am in good spirits, feeling very positive and planning another podcast.

“I am determined not to die before Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Ant and Dec. That should keep me going for a while.”

Last August, Andy had told fans of his podcast that he had been diagnosed with a broken vertebra.

He had written on Facebook: “God knows how I did this. I don’t recall a particular incident or injury, just a lot of heavy manual work around the garden throughout the spring.

“Anyway, I was in agony for weeks. Finally, I went to A&E last Friday where I was scanned and x rayed. I now have a week of further hospital visits ahead.”

Andy was then diagnosed with cancer.

Andy’s close friend, Peter Everett, has also spoken about the radio star’s diagnosis.

Peter produces The Andy Kershaw Podcast and has revealed how Andy’s cancer is affecting his ability to walk.

“My friend Andy has been going through a difficult time,” Peter also said last night.

“Last August he was diagnosed with cancer, mainly affecting his spine and making him unable to walk.

“Since then he has been undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, physiotherapy and a lot of scans and painkillers.

“Although we’ve not been able to put together any podcasts in the last six months, we are very grateful to all the patrons and supporters who have stuck with us.”

Fans send messages of support to Andy

Andy has now been flooded with messages of support after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Writing on Andy’s official Facebook page, one fan said: “Sorry to be reading this, Andy. I hope your journey in the cancer world, ends up being successful, and you continue a long and happy life. I’ve travelled the journey, and im still here. Get well soon, mate.”

Another also wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Best of wishes to you.”

A third penned: “Oh that’s sad – but utterly courageous!! Sent up a prayer for Andy!”

And a fourth added: “So sorry to hear. Keep up the fighting spirit and get well soon!”

The Folk Roots Group also shared the news on Facebook with its members and added: “We are wishing Andy Kershaw all the best in his recovery from cancer!”

Andy is best know for starring on BBC Radio 1, having been hired as successor to DJ John Peel in 1985.

He also co-presented the BBC’s coverage of the mega music fundraiser Live Aid in that same year.

Andy left Radio 1 in 2000 and later moved to BBC Radio 3.

The DJ has two children with his ex partner, Juliette Banner. The couple’s relationship broke down following a move to the Isle of Man.

