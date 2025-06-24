Lauren Goodger admits ‘the pain never leaves you’ as she opens up on death of her baby

Reality star Lauren Goodger has opened up about the pain she still feels following the death of her baby girl.

Almost three years ago, Lauren tragically lost her baby daughter Lorena, just minutes after giving birth to her. And she has now revealed that the pain is still there every single day.

Lauren spoke about her grief as she sent her love and support to Kelsey Parker, who recently announced that her third child – and first with partner Will Lindsay – was “born sleeping”, one week before Kelsey’s due date.

Lauren admitted ‘the pain never leaves’ (Credit: YouTube)

Lauren on her heartbreak

Speaking to The Mirror, Lauren admitted the pain “never” leaves, no matter how long it has been.

She said: “I just want to wrap my arms around Kelsey right now. Nothing can make it better and I don’t think anything can change the loss. The pain never leaves.”

Remembering her own daughter Lorena, who died in July 2022, Lauren explained: “Lorena was a beautiful baby. There was no complications with me or her and it never should have happened. she should be with us now.”

Lauren explained that after Lorena’s death, she found herself questioning things or if she could have done something different. She admitted that “as a parent” she just “kept going over it”.

The 38 year old heartbreakingly admitted that while she will “never get over it”, she feels like “you learn to live with it”.

Lauren already had a child, Larose, who turns four next month. And it was Larose who helped her to cope with losing Lorena. She admitted the while “some people shut down”, she spent her time “focussing on Larose”. Lauren believes her daughter was “the reason” she managed to get through the first few weeks.

As for living her life, Lauren revealed “there’s no timeline” as it was only “the last year” that she has managed to do more things because she was “just depressed” before that. But since returning to TOWIE, Lauren admitted ITV had given her “so much support”.

Lauren got Lorena’s ashes tattooed (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Lauren Goodger’s baby Lorena?

Tragically on July 10, 2022, Lauren lost her baby girl Lorena shortly after she was born.

There were complications with the umbilical cord as it was wrapped around her neck. And, despite the multiple medical staff doing everything they could, Lorena heartbreakingly died.

After the tragedy, Lauren and Lorena’s dad Charles Drury, were able to spend 24 hours with her in a special room at the hospital. Lauren admitted she “didn’t sleep” and instead spent all night “looking at her and touching her hands”.

Following the tragedy, Lauren went on to get a tattoo of Lorena’s name on her arm, made by her ashes. She revealed that she did that as she wanted her baby to always be with her “forever”.

