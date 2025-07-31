Laura Hamilton fires back at trolls saying she’s ‘too old to wear a bikini’ in swimsuit snap

A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton has issued a defiant clapback to trolls who said she was “too old” to wear a bikini.

The presenter, 43, has been a staple on screens for years thanks to her stints on the Channel 4 show and also This Morning. Laura is a regular too, when it comes to sending her fans wild, thanks to her jaw-dropping social media snaps.

And this week, Laura clapped back against haters claiming she’s “too old” to be wearing bikinis.

The presenter has hit back at trolls (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton bashes bikini critics

On Wednesday (July 31) Laura took to her Instagram and shared a sizzling snap of her rocking a black and white snake print swimsuit while sitting near a lush pool.

The A Place In The Sun star looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in the eye-popping number. Beaming to the camera, Laura styled her famous blonde locks in a bun and accessorised with a pair of shades.

Laura Hamilton’s clap back

In the caption, Laura hit back at rude trolls and said: “Who decides when we’re “too old” for anything?

“I recently read a comment saying I was too old to wear a bikini… and it honestly made me stop and think for a second. But then I reminded myself, life’s way too short to worry about what other people think.”

Laura added: “Today I’m wearing a swimsuit, not because of the comment I read but because I wanted to and I feel comfortable in it! We all have days when we feel self-conscious, but we deserve to enjoy the sunshine, the beach, the pool, whatever makes us happy, no matter our age and whether we choose to wear a swimsuit or a bikini!!”

Laura supported by fans

In the comments section, fans soon shared their support for Laura, with one person writing: “Wow people really are sad!!! You keep going and you look amazing. While you’ve got it flaunt it xx.”

Laura replied: “We should all be able to wear what we want!”

Someone else added: “No age limit i wear one and im 66 !!! If youve got it faunt it.” A third then said: “You look Amazing Laura Bikini or Swimsuit Absolutely No age limit!!!”

