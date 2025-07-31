Laura Hamilton fires back at trolls saying she’s ‘too old to wear a bikini’ in swimsuit snap

A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton has issued a defiant clapback to trolls who said she was “too old” to wear a bikini.
The presenter, 43, has been a staple on screens for years thanks to her stints on the Channel 4 show and also This Morning. Laura is a regular too, when it comes to sending her fans wild, thanks to her jaw-dropping social media snaps.
And this week, Laura clapped back against haters claiming she’s “too old” to be wearing bikinis.
Laura Hamilton bashes bikini critics
On Wednesday (July 31) Laura took to her Instagram and shared a sizzling snap of her rocking a black and white snake print swimsuit while sitting near a lush pool.
The A Place In The Sun star looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in the eye-popping number. Beaming to the camera, Laura styled her famous blonde locks in a bun and accessorised with a pair of shades.
Laura Hamilton’s clap back
In the caption, Laura hit back at rude trolls and said: “Who decides when we’re “too old” for anything?
“I recently read a comment saying I was too old to wear a bikini… and it honestly made me stop and think for a second. But then I reminded myself, life’s way too short to worry about what other people think.”
Laura added: “Today I’m wearing a swimsuit, not because of the comment I read but because I wanted to and I feel comfortable in it! We all have days when we feel self-conscious, but we deserve to enjoy the sunshine, the beach, the pool, whatever makes us happy, no matter our age and whether we choose to wear a swimsuit or a bikini!!”
Laura supported by fans
In the comments section, fans soon shared their support for Laura, with one person writing: “Wow people really are sad!!! You keep going and you look amazing. While you’ve got it flaunt it xx.”
Laura replied: “We should all be able to wear what we want!”
Someone else added: “No age limit i wear one and im 66 !!! If youve got it faunt it.” A third then said: “You look Amazing Laura Bikini or Swimsuit Absolutely No age limit!!!”
