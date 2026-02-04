Concerns for Laila Rouass as fans deem her ‘unrecognisable’ in new Instagram photo

Actress Laila Rouass has left her Instagram followers concerned after they didn’t recognise her in a new photo.

The former Footballers Wives and EastEnders star, who competed on Strictly in 2009, is no stranger to sharing selfies on her social media.

However, in her latest update, fans have had to do a double-take…

Laila shared a new selfie on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laila Rouass on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 3), Laila stunned in a selfie. While on a flight, she wore a black cap with the New York Yankees logo in white.

Laila opted for a black top while accessorising herself with necklaces, a watch and her wedding ring.

She sported her signature dark hair down and straight while gazing directly at the camera lens.

“Head in the air. Until next time Doha,” Laila wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Rouass (@lailarouass)

‘Why doesn’t this look like her?’

Despite looking her usual gorgeous self, a few people believed she looked different in the photo and expressed their concerns.

“You look different. But still very nice,” one user wrote.

“Why doesn’t this look like her? Is it the filter?” another person asked.

Meanwhile, a third echoed: “Anyone else think she looks really different here?”

That said, many others were gushing over Laila’s natural beauty.

“You’re so beautiful xxx,” one said.

“Beautifully expressive shot Laila, love it,” another expressed.

“Gorgeous as always,” a third declared.

‘I’ve recently been diagnosed with an incurable condition’

In an Instagram announcement shared last October, Laila announced she had been diagnosed with an “incurable condition”, one that had “tested me in ways I never imagined”, but didn’t reveal what.

“It’s not life-threatening, but losing a bit of control over my body has humbled me… and, at times, broken me open. There have been nights of tears — not from weakness, but from release.

Sometimes strength looks like simply showing up again tomorrow,” she continued.

“That’s why I’ve been quiet. Treatment has taken its toll — physically, emotionally, spiritually.

But I’m still here.”

Read more: Concerns raised over Strictly judge Anton Du Beke after harmful comment and ‘1970s-style behaviour’ amid misconduct investigation

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.