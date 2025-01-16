Kelly Osbourne condemns ‘disturbing’ celebrities using LA wildfires as photo opportunity in now-deleted rant

Kelly Osbourne called out celebrities for using the LA wildfires as a “photo op” in a since-deleted social media rant.

Several A-listers lost their homes and were subjected to forceful evacuation as the wildfires tore through Los Angeles communities.

However, The View co-host is disappointed with certain famous people she chose not to name for using the pictures of the disaster to chase clout.

Kelly said celebrities are pretending to help wildfires victim (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne calls out celebrities in social media rant

Hundreds and thousands of people have been displaced by the latest wildfires, which reduced parts of California to ashes.

Social media is flooded with images and videos depicting the devastating aftermath of the tragedy. Several celebrities are seen photographed with the victims of the wildfire as they extend their support and help.

However, Kelly believes some have misused the natural disaster as a “photo opportunity”. In one of her deleted Instagram videos circulating on TikTok, the singer is seen calling out the unnamed celebrities.

Several celebrities fled their homes in Southern California (Credit: SplashNews)

Kelly says: “Is it just me being my usual cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to say: ‘Look I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?'”

She continues: “I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to. So confused. I think it’s so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home.”

Celebrities affected by the wildfires

Several celebrities had to flee their residences to evade the wildfires. Good Morning Britain star Ross King, who was forced to evacuate his LA home, said it was “one of the scariest things” he’s seen.

Similarly, the 99-year-old actor Dick Dyke is grappling with post-traumatic stress from the tragedy. He was carried away from his Malibu house after trying to fight the fire with his wife Arlene Silver.

Among other celebrities who were personally affected by the natural disaster include the EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, Paris Hilton, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and Brooklyn Beckham.

