Kris Jenner shows support for Meghan Markle weeks after Kardashians photo scandal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked headlines when they were photographed with the Kardashians for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

The couple made an appearance at the James Bond themed party, dressed for the occasion, at the start of November. And while at the party, they spent time with quite a few other A-list celebrities.

But not long after, the Kardashians posted Instagram photos, and one reportedly included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. However, these photos later disappeared, sparking reports they had fallen out.

Now, Kris has made a very public move of support which actually puts all of those rumours to bed.

Meghan was at the Kardashians party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Meghan Markle friends with the Kardashians?

After putting on a loved-up display at the James Bond themed party at Jeff Bezos’ mansion, all traces of Meghan and Harry’s appearance vanished.

Prince Harry had worn a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt. While, Meghan opted for a long-sleeved black turtleneck top and a black maxi skirt with a high thigh split.

During the party, Harry appeared “protective” of Meghan, who looked “coy” around the huge stars there.

Following the party, reports suggested the Kardashians posted photos with Meghan Markle. And Prince Harry can be seen laughing in the background, having a conversation with someone off-camera.

However, not long after they were uploaded, they suddenly were gone from social media.

A source told Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually asked the Kardashians to remove the photos.

The insider said: “They don’t want to [bleep] off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile.”

But feud rumours began. And it was even fuelled by the reports that Kim had refused the chance to work with Meghan earlier this year.

A source said to Closer Magazine: “As much as Kim respects her mum Kris’ choice to support them, she doesn’t want to be associated with anyone that’s controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her.

“As far as she can tell, there is not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes.”

Kris has put an end to rift rumours (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did Kris Jenner support Meghan Markle?

However, it seems any reports of a rift are all just based on the photo erasure. As Kris has now showed very public support for the duchess.

Meghan released the trailer for her Christmas special of With Love, Meghan. It’s been tipped that it won’t be getting another season. But it seems Meghan Markle still has a lot of support, including the Kardashians.

Taking to Instagram on November 20, Kris actually reshared the trailer onto her own profile. And now it appears in her reshare tab.

But that’s not the only thing she showed support on. Meghan also appeared on the cover of Harpers Bazaar today. And during the sit-down chat she opened up about her and Harry’s relationship.

And it seems the Kardashian mum wanted to show her support for that too. Not only did Kris like the post, she also reshared Meghan’s interview onto her own profile, too.

Maybe we could be seeing Meghan at another one of the Kardashian parties sometime soon. Especially as she has made her grand return to acting!

