Kirsty Gallacher ‘kicked like a football’ in horrific attack as boyfriend tells thug: ‘Your days are numbered’

Kirsty Gallacher has revealed a masked thug assaulted her in an unprovoked attack after she finished work this week.

The 49-year-old GB News presenter was walking back to her car in the dark in Central London on Tuesday (October 28) when the incident took place.

Revealing she had the bruises to prove what happened, Kirsty opened up about the terrifying ordeal in an Instagram video. And her boyfriend was one of many who rallied around.

The presenter was attacked this week (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Kirsty Gallacher in vile attack

On Wednesday (October 29) Kirsty took to her Instagram and shared a video where she recalled what had happened.

“Last night I was physically assaulted in the streets of central London walking from work to my car, the walk I do most nights. The streets are well lit. There were people around,” she said

“I was walking on the pavement, and I noticed this guy, all in black, covered up, actually, just walking at me. And I’m always vigilant. And he was just walking towards me, and so I moved out of the way, and then he brushed past me.

“He turned around, and he kicked me like he was kicking a football. He kicked me in the middle of a street at about seven o’clock last night, in front of people, and I turned around and he scarpered.

She went on: “I’m still shocked now, and I have the bruises to prove I’m afraid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIRSTY GALLACHER (@gallacherkirsty)

‘I can’t quite believe what happened’

Kirsty continued: “I can’t quite believe what happened. I was not being provocative in any way. I was just going about my business as you do. I was just walking to my car to go back home to my family.”

She then revealed that a nearby security guard was “absolutely useless” and “didn’t do anything”, with Kirsty calling it “hugely disappointing”.

Thankfully, a woman passerby came forward to help. “I luckily had some witnesses, some lovely girls saw it and came to my aid. There was a security guard on a door nearby who was absolutely useless and didn’t do anything, which was hugely disappointing.

“I couldn’t actually believe that someone, a stranger, has just decided, for whatever reason, whether he’s got a problem with women, whether he’s just an opportunist. He decided he did not like me, and he just thought, now, give you the boot. And that is not okay. It’s not okay, it’s not okay.”

Kirsty said she wanted to speak out about the incident as she feels violence is becoming commonplace in London.

Kirsty’s partner supported her (Credit: InstagramStory)

Kirsty’s boyfriend reacts to attack

Following her post, Kirsty was supported by plenty of people, including her boyfriend Darren Clayton.

He took to Instagram to slam London’s authorities and Mayor Sadiq Khan, demanding that they take a “long hard look at themselves”.

Darren penned: ‘I’m incredibly proud of my wonderful lady for standing up for what is right. A word of warning to the parasite who thought it was okay to cross her – I wish you good luck, because your days are numbered. You have definitely crossed the wrong woman.”

He then said: “@Mayorofldn and @metpolice_uk you really need to take a long hard look at yourselves.”

Darren also included a quote which read: “Sometimes an angel, sometimes a hell-raiser, always a strong woman.”

She later thanked her followers (Credit: InstagramStory)

Kirsty’s new statement

Meanwhile on Thursday (October 30) Kirsty took to her Instagram Story to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: “Just a quick note to say a huge thank you for all your love & support, it means the world to me & clearly most of you agree that something needs to change

“I spoke about this incident to raise awareness. This sort of behaviour is not OK. There needs to be a stronger police presence on the streets of London, especially at night, there was no one there for me. Thankfully it was not a more serious assault.

“I’ve declined all media interviews and the Metropolitan Police are now dealing with the situation. People like this need to be caught before they commit more serious crimes.”

Read more: Katie Price fans furious as she is accused of kicking puppy: ‘The poor thing!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.