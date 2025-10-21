Kieran Hayler has responded via a legal representative after being charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Katie Price’s ex-husband, 38, has been charged with three counts of rape and one sexual assault against the child, with the allegations dating back to 2016. The alleged victim is not a member of his or Katie’s extended family.

A legal representative for Kieran said last night (October 20), via The Sun: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.”

In 2022, when the allegations were made public, a spokesperson said that he was “devastated” by them and was determined to clear his name.

Kieran is set to appear in court next month

Sussex Police said last night: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016. Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley magistrates’ court on November 19.”

They added that the girl, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has received support from specially trained officers.

Kieran last posted publicly on social media on Sunday evening (October 19). On Instagram, he posted a video of himself flexing his muscles in a car park and wrote “Fit check” alongside it.

Katie’s divorce from Kieran was finalised in 2021

Katie married Kieran in January 2013, and they share son Jett Riviera, 11, and 10-year-old daughter Bunny. They divorced in 2021.

She initially began divorce proceedings in May 2014, after she accused Kieran of having an extramarital affair. They then reconciled on the condition that he would receive therapy for sex addiction. They renewed their wedding vows in February 2015 and in July and October 2017. Then, in May 2018, Katie revealed that she was again starting divorce proceedings.

In 2023, she called him a “disgusting human being” after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and child neglect.

The news of Kieran’s charges comes amid the reported production of a tell-all TV documentary featuring Katie’s exes. In February, sources claimed that Kieran would feature in the doc alongside Katie’s ex-fiancés Carl Woods and Kris Boyson. And last month, The Sun reported that another of her ex-husbands, Alex Reid, could also take part.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

