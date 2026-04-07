Kerry Katona, 45, reveals she’s suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages with new love Paolo: ‘I didn’t realise how much I wanted it’

Kerry Katona has revealed that she has suffered two devastating miscarriages with her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, shared the heartbreaking revelation during a recent podcast appearance.

Kerry and Paolo opened up (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

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Kerry Katona’s two heartbreaking miscarriages

During an appearance on Paul C Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast, Kerry revealed how she suffered two miscarriages last year with her 33-year-old boyfriend, Paolo.

Kerry and Paolo met on the set of Celebs Go Dating last year. They went public with their relationship in June 2025 before moving in together two months later.

Appearing alongside Kerry on the podcast, Paolo said: “So Kerry was unknowingly pregnant at the finale of Celebs Go Dating… I found out in the morning. I could smell it on her, like, weird. I said, ‘You’re pregnant’.”

“I kept getting these hormonal spots. And we did a test in the night, and it said no, and I said I’ll do it early morning,” Kerry said.

“And so we had an apartment at the hotel. I got up early, I’ll go do my meditation so I won’t wake him up, and I peed on the stick. This is an exclusive; I’ve not gone public with this.”

Kerry opened up (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Kerry’s sad confession

Kerry continued, saying: “Not told anybody this part from Anna [Williamson, Brunson’s Celebs Go Dating co-star]. Don’t get jealous. And nothing came up. So I went to do meditation, I’m just gonna pop this spot, I went back and went [looks at pregnancy test] no, no, no, no way. I ran and woke him up. Seven years, I never fell pregnant.

“And then the thought of having an abortion killed me. It felt like it was made from love… And unfortunately, I miscarried, and then we tried. And I’d miscarried again, only at four weeks. And I didn’t realise how much I wanted it then,” she revealed.

Kerry Katona on past miscarriage heartbreak

In 2022, Kerry opened up about a miscarriage she suffered around 2015.

Writing in her memoir, Kerry Katona: Whole Again, the star revealed that she fell pregnant after having a rebound fling following the death of her ex-husband, George Kay.

She fell pregnant weeks into her romance with the mystery man. However, she sadly miscarried. She had to have an operation to have the fetus removed from her womb.

Kerry is mum to five children – Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, who she shares with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 18, and Max, 17, with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, 10, with George.

Paolo is the father of two daughters from a previous relationship, Milani and Nola.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals her true feelings for Katie Price’s husband ‘saga’ after that Dubai ‘bust-up’

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