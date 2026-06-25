‘Someone pinch me!’ Kerry Katona in tears as she’s congratulated over huge career news

Kerry Katona was left wiping away the tears after achieving a major career milestone.

The TV legend has been in the business for several years after shooting to fame as a member of the girl band Atomic Kitten. From reality show stints to releasing perfumes and memoirs, Kerry has remained booked and busy over the years.

And recently, she re-recorded Atomic Kitten’s hit single Whole Again for charity. But Kerry was left overcome with emotion after it managed to reach the top ten on the iTunes chart.

She has released a single for charity (Credit: YouTube/ We Need To Talk)

Kerry Katona ‘cannot believe it’ over career news

This week, Kerry released a re-recorded version of the song Whole Again, amid the World Cup. Some proceeds of the money will go to a foster children’s charity – a cause close to Kerry’s heart as she grew up in foster care.

And the song has gone down a treat with fans as the tune has managed to reach the top ten on the UK iTunes chart.

Reacting to the achievement, Kerry uploaded a video to Instagram where she shared her excitement and disbelief over the news.

“I cannot believe we’re in the top ten UK iTunes Charts!” Kerry proclaimed.

Lifting up her sunglasses to wipe her eyes, Kerry also added: “Sorry I’ve been crying!” A gobsmacked Kerry continued: “And it’s for an amazing charity, a foster care charity.”

She then went on: “Never in a million years did I think it would be number nine in the UK iTunes Charts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Fans rush to congratulate Kerry

Kerry captioned the post: “SOMEONE PINCH ME!

“I can’t believe Home Again is currently in the top 10 UK ITunes Chart! This is unreal & and it’s all down to the love & support you are all showing me & this amazing charity!

“Let’s keep sharing & downloading so we can raise as much money as possible for an amazing cause. I’m starting to think it may actually be coming ‘HOME AGAIN’! LINK IS IN MY BIO!”

Fans flooded the comments section with support and congratulations. One person said: “Well done Kerry, I’m so pleased and the fact it’s for a worthy cause is great!”

Another added: “Amazing congratulations.” A third also chimed in: “Congratulations, well deserved for a great cause.”

Read more: ‘Very traumatic’: Kerry Katona reveals she ‘needs therapy’ after watching her mum Sue almost die in health emergency

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know