‘Very traumatic’: Kerry Katona reveals she ‘needs therapy’ after watching her mum Sue almost die in health emergency

Kerry Katona has admitted she “needs therapy” after watching her beloved mum Sue almost die last week.

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, has been at her mother’s bedside in hospital after she suddenly fell ill on Tuesday.

Kerry said 66-year-old Sue slipped into unconsciousness and was gravely ill.

She even says doctors asked her to sign a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order. This prevents unnecessary suffering when recovery is unlikely, allowing the patient a natural death.

Kerry Katona’s mother Sue almost died last week= (Credit: ITV)

Kerry’s mum thankfully went on to regain consciousness, however Kerry says she was met with someone who ‘wasn’t her mum’.

She said talking to the woman who woke up was so traumatic that she “needs therapy”.

Kerry Katona reveals mum Sue almost died

Kerry has opened up about Sue’s brush with death after going missing from social media for almost a week.

She today recorded a new video from her home, saying it is the first time she has been in her own bed for days.

Kerry said Sue was admitted to hospital last Tuesday. She then received a phone call the following day saying her mum had slipped into unconsciousness.

“It was horrific,” Kerry explained. “They asked me to sign a Do Not Resuscitate.

“My mum eventually came out of unconsciousness after 24 hours. But when she did come out, that wasn’t my mum.

“It was very traumatic. I’m not going to lie, I actually think I need therapy.

“I was sat there watching her and she was on a loop. She wouldn’t stop. It was very difficult to watch.”

Kerry admits: “I actually feel traumatised. I thought, ‘That’s it, my mum’s gone. Her mind’s gone, she’s gone’.”

Kerry says she has been left ‘traumatised’ by witnessing Sue so gravely ill (Credit: YouTube/ We Need To Talk)

‘The burden falls on me’

Kerry says she stayed in hospital at Sue’s bedside for five days, eventually returning home yesterday.

She says the entire ordeal has “taken its toll” and “drained” her.

“It breaks your heart. It was very, very hard to watch,” Kerry added.

Kerry went on to explain how she is Sue’s only child and next of kin, adding “the burden” falls on her.

She reflected: “It was horrendous. Horrendous. I never want to go through that again.”

Thankfully, Kerry said ‘her mum is back’, confirming she is recovering. Doctors are still attempting to establish what went wrong.

Kerry doesn’t expect her mum to be out of hospital just yet.

She has urged fans to send Sue get well messages on social media, as she is once again able to use a phone.

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