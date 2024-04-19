Kelsey Parker has gushed over the birth of her best friend’s baby as she admits the newborn reminds her of her late husband Tom Parker.

Tom died from a brain tumour back in March 2022 and is the father of Kelsey’s two children — daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.

Kelsey had two children with Tom (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelsey Parker admits ‘it’s incredible how Tom continues to show us signs’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 18), Kelsey shared a snapshot of her holding a newborn baby in her arms.

“Welcome to the world, baby Delilah Lucy Blake, born on April 17, 2024, weighing 7.4lbs! Yesterday was a truly special day of witnessing my best friend Rosie’s home birth,” she wrote in her caption.

Kelsey continued: “Watching Delilah enter the world was a blessing, especially after witnessing Tommy’s birth, and now seeing his sister being born was the cherry on top of the cake! It’s incredible how Tom continues to show us signs…. 7 being our special number and his birthday falling on the 4th. Truly amazing! Welcome to the world Delilah. You are already so loved.”

‘I thought you had a baby then’

The wholesome post quickly threw her followers off guard as many believed Kelsey had given birth to another child.

She previously formed a relationship with an electrician named Sean nine months after Tom died. However, they split for the second time last year.

Kelsey’s best friend’s newborn showed signs of Tom (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I thought you had a baby then. Congrats,” one user wrote.

“So did I,” another person replied. “I thought she was yours!” said another.

“Congratulations she’s stunning and what a beautiful experience for you xx,” another remarked.

“I can’t cope with that pic! Amazing,” another commented.

“Ahhh Congratulations to your Friend Welcome to the World Delilah,” a sixth shared.

