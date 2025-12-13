Why Kelly Brook didn’t name baby she lost at 26 weeks: ‘It was the most painful thing’

Kelly Brook previously revealed the reason she didn’t name the baby she lost over 10 years ago.

Actress Kelly fell pregnant in 2011 while she was with former rugby player Thom Evans. However, tragically six months into her pregnancy, Kelly lost her baby.

Several years later, Kelly – who is on I’m A Celebrity Coming Out today (December 13) – recalled the terrifying ordeal and revealed why she didn’t name the baby.

She tragically lost a baby over 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on not naming baby she lost

Speaking in 2014, Kelly opened up about the trauma of losing her baby, six months into her pregnancy in 2011.

She said in her autobiography: “Because I was around the six-month-mark, everyone was torn between whether this should be seen as a miscarriage or a stillbirth.

It was the most painful thing.

“In my mind, it was a miscarriage. That was how I was going to deal with it. But the hospital were insisting otherwise.

“They kept on asking me for a name. Thom and I had yet to even discuss this. I must give them a name, they said. Thankfully, my mum was there to give me support. We both said: ‘No Name.'”

Kelly also shared that she refused the hospital’s offer to have the baby’s foot and handprints made. She said this was because she was “trying to detach myself – with love – for my own sanity”.

She revealed why she didn’t name the baby (Credit: ITV)

‘Our relationship didn’t survive that’

She continued: “It was the most painful thing. I was bedridden for two days with enormous boobs, covered in cabbage leaves. Thom and I spent a lot of time crying that week.”

Meanwhile in November, Kelly spoke about losing her baby again on the How To Fail podcast. Kelly said: “[It] was the most traumatic, horrific thing that I’ve ever been through. Our relationship didn’t survive that. I just had to pick myself back up and just move forward.”

She revealed that she still carries the pain daily. “Even though it was more than that, I have to treat it like a miscarriage because it’s the only way I can cope.”

She previously told Fabulous magazine that she’d suffered a second miscarriage. “I tried to have a baby, but it didn’t work. You can feel quite a bit of failure if you go through miscarriage… but I got through it.”

Now happily married to model Jeremy Parisi, Kelly has made peace with being “childless by choice”.

“We haven’t tried for children, we haven’t gone down the IVF route,” she told The Sun. “It’s not something that we have considered, and I don’t think that should be a taboo. I look at the beautiful life we have and how we don’t have the burden of that.”

Watch Kelly on I’m A Celebrity Coming Out on Saturday (December 13) at 9:05pm on ITV1.

