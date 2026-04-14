Katy Perry blasts Ruby Rose’s ‘dangerous reckless lies’ as explicit historic sexual assault claims published in full

Katy Perry has vehemently denied claims that she sexually assaulted Ruby Rose nearly 20 years ago.

Earlier this week, Australian actor Ruby, 40, made the shock accusations on Threads, in response to a post about Katy’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s headline performance at Coachella.

Ruby accused Katy, 41, of sexually assaulting her in a Melbourne nightclub when Ruby was in her twenties. But now, a representative for Katy has hit back at the “dangerous reckless lies”.

Katy has been accused of sexual assault (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katy Perry accused of sexual assault by Ruby Rose

Making the allegations this week in a post shared to Threads, TV star Ruby alleged: “Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a [bleep] what she thinks.”

She added: “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly.

“Although I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

When asked about details of the alleged incident, Ruby claimed: “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Ruby said the alleged incident happened when she was in her twenties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She is more than welcome to sue me’

Ruby was also quizzed about why she didn’t report it at the time. She responded: “Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men.

“But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

Ruby later issued an update and suggested she had been in touch with the police, stating: “I did it.”

What did Katy say about Ruby’s claims?

However, Katy’s camp has now hit back at the “dangerous” lies. In a statement, a representative said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

“Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (April 14) Ruby issued an update. She said: “Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward.”

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