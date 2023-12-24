Katie Price branded ‘absolute disgrace’ by fans as they slam Panto performance

Fans of a festive pantomime have slammed star Katie Price as they branded her an ‘absolute disgrace,’ following her performance in a stage version of Sleeping Beauty.

The model and mother-of-five stars as The Wicked Fairy Carabosse in the classic panto. She is reportedly earning a massive fee of £60k for her performance.

However, early reviews are in, and they haven’t been kind.

Katie hasn’t exactly wowed with her performance (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Fans slam Katie Price’s ‘zero effort’ performance

Following Katie’s appearance in the show, a video has emerged of the star performing in full costume. Many noted Katie’s poor performance – clearly out of step and unfamiliar with the routine.

Comments cited by The Sun included such complaints as: “Maybe, just maybe Katie Price could learn the routines.She was an absolute disgrace. Clear to see how hard the other cast members have worked.. very clear she thinks she can rock up making zero effort!!!”

“You hardly had any words, did no rehearsing and Bippo acted you off the stage. Good work – you can’t sing or act, your family must be so embarrassed,” another complained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (@mandsbankarena)

“Imagine having the disaster that’s Katie Price in your panto, what were you thinking? She will never do anything right. Have you ever seen her Tik Tok lives? So unprofessional,” wrote a third on Twitter (now X).

Meanwhile, others have leapt to Katie’s defence. “You were fab, we loved it. Totally confident and funny as! We even gave you a shout-out at the end of the first opening night telling you we loved you!” said another fan, more charitably.

Ticket prices have been slashed following Katie’s debut (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ticket prices slashed following Katie Price’s ‘unprofessional performance

Following the show’s poor opening reception, ticket prices have been slashed by 25%.

On a Facebook and Instagram post by the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the showrunners announced the newly lowered prices.

“Calling all fairy tale fans! Sleeping Beauty has awakened at the M&S Bank Arena and she’s spinning a magical Christmas adventure for the whole family! For a limited time, get 25% off selected shows.”

