Katie Price says daughter is costing her a fortune and calls situation a ‘nightmare’

In Katie Price news, the star has revealed how daughter Bunny is costing her a fortune thanks to her “nightmare” parenting decision.

The Pricey, 45, is a proud mama to five. Harvey, 21, Junior, 18, 16-year-old Princess, nine-year-old Jett, and eight-year-old Bunny. And with telly legend Katie as your mum, you’d expect she’d be pretty laid back with most things.

However, the reality star has admitted how she’s given Bunny access to something most parents keep far away from their children – and she is now regretting her decision.

Katie’s not too happy with one of her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price recalls ‘nightmare’ parenting decision

This week, Katie chatted to Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast. Talking about her kids, it seems daughter Bunny’s latest move has left Katie rather unimpressed.

The former glamour model told the host how she’s allowed Bunny to use her card – but the gesture soon backfired on Katie, who called the situation a “nightmare.”

Katie’s daughter ‘ordering stuff all the time’

“Bunny’s on this site called Temu and she’s got my card and she’s so clever and I see packages coming all the time,” Katie revealed.

“She’s just ordering stuff off of it all the time. So if I have got something, before I know it, she’s opened it.”

Kate added: “So Christmas presents I can’t order because she’ll open it before I’ve even opened it and wrapped it. She’s such a nightmare.”

Katie called the situation a ‘nightmare’ (credit: Lorraine)

Katie Price appears in Panto

It comes after Katie made her Panto debut this month – but fans are not keen on her performance.

This festive season, Katie is performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool as the Evil Queen in Sleeping Beauty. The reality TV personality is set to play the role until December 30.

After sharing a snap of her on stage, fans were quick to troll the TV star. “Oh, but Katie you cannot sing,” one user wrote. “Isn’t your whole life a panto ffs,” another person shared, referring to her personal life.

Fans defend Katie from trolls

While some people were being unkind to Katie, many of her loyal fans took to the comments section of the same post to defend her.

Christ if you have nothing nice to say then leave the women alone. And worry about your own lives.. judge your own lives and live in your own skin not in other people’s. It’s her life leave her to it mistakes or no mistakes. We all make them it’s Xmas folk give her a break,” one passionate fan wrote.

