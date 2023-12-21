Katie Price defended by fans as trolls mock her pantomime performance

Former glamour model Katie Price is currently being trolled online over her panto stint. However, fans are rallying round to defend the TV star.

This festive season, Katie is performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool as the Evil Queen in Sleeping Beauty. The reality TV personality is set to play the role until December 30.

Katie is currently playing the Evil Queen in Sleeping Beauty until December 30 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Katie you cannot sing’

With her panto stint in full swing, Katie shared a series of snapshots of herself on stage on her Instagram page.

Donning a larger-than-life sequined dress with a thigh-high slit and pink feathers, Katie completed her camp look with a horned headpiece and thigh-high boots.

“Panto season is officially here…” she wrote in her caption.

Her post gathered 10,000 likes and over 200 comments. However, some of Katie’s followers were less than impressed.

“Oh, but Katie you cannot sing,” one user wrote.

“Isn’t your whole life a panto ffs,” another person shared, referring to her personal life.

“You can’t sing, you can’t act. Who on earth wants to listen to your dribble,” a third remarked.

Fans defend Katie from the trolls over panto stint

While some people were being unkind to Katie, many of her loyal fans took to the comments section of the same post to defend her.

“Christ if you have nothing g nice to say then leave the women alone. And worry about your own lives.. judge your own lives and live in your own skin not in other people’s. It’s her life leave her to it mistakes or no mistakes. We all make them it’s Xmas folk give her a break,” one passionate fan wrote.

“Katie was fab in the pantomime it was a great showcase,” another happy user shared.

“Oh wow! You were fab,we loved it. Totally confident and funny as! We even gave u a shout-out at the end of the first opening night telling u we loved you!” a third commented.

“Katie was absolutely amazing!!! She was made for the stage!!!!” a fourth user wrote.

