Katie Price news: Mum-of-five sent to hospital for ‘haemorrhage in her eye’ caused by ‘stress’

Former glamour model Katie Price has shared the news she endured a trip to A&E after discovering blood dripping out of her right eye.

The mum-of-five didn’t realise anything was wrong until her youngest child, nine-year-old daughter Bunny, alerted her last week.

Katie found out about her eye through her youngest daughter, Bunny (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares news of harrowing injury

During an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, with sister Sophie, Katie detailed the incident.

“I woke up to get Bunny ready for school at seven in the morning. She was going: ‘Mum, mum, your eye’s bleeding.’ I said: ‘What do you mean, my eye’s bleeding?'” she explained.

“She went: ‘It’s inside your eye.’ And I thought, is she winding me up? because she’s always pranking me,” Katie continued.

“And then I looked in the mirror and I was like: ‘[Bleep], what the [bleeps] happened to my eye?'”

As soon as she found out, Katie rushed to her local GP. The receptionist suggested the star should visit an eye hospital instead. Upon letting the doctor take a look, she was informed that it wasn’t anything serious. However, she was told that she had a haemorrhage in her eye, caused by stress.

“There are a lot of stresses behind the scenes in my life, like, not work stuff. I love the work, but other stuff that I’m dealing with,” Katie explained. “Everyone has stresses, I just wish my stress didn’t show in my eye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie didn’t shy away from showing off her bloody eye

Booked and busy, Katie had already agreed to attend Netflix’s Psychopath Life Coach premiere on Friday (November 17) and didn’t allow her eye to stop her.

Posing on the red carpet, the 45-year-old model rocked her look with confidence.

Speaking on her podcast on behalf of anyone going through something similar, Katie insisted: “You should always stay away from Google. Don’t self-diagnose.”

Read more: Katie Price fans share unfortunate comparison to Ross from Friends as she shows off her ‘Turkey teeth’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.