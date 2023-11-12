Katie Price fans share unfortunate comparison to Ross from Friends as she shows off her ‘Turkey teeth’

Katie Price probably didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for from her fans after showing off her new ‘Turkey teeth’.

The 45-year-old glamour model took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures flashing her pearly white grin. However, the mum of five has rather unfortunately compared to Ross from Friends by fans after uploading the snaps of her new veneers, which she got done in Turkey.

Fans pointed out a similarity between Katie’s teeth and the scene from Friends where Ross has his teeth whitened (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s new veneers hit the spotlight as fans react

While some people commented on how great Katie looked, others took the time to point out that he munchers looked like Ross’ teeth from the infamous scene in Friends. It sees the character hilariously over-whiten his teeth to impress on a date with a woman called Hillary.

Ross is seen wandering into Central Perk to meet Monica and Chandler. The pair are very quickly surprised by his, ahem, makeover. Later, his date is going well, but when Hillary turns of the light she gets a shock as his very white teeth glow in the dark.

Taking to Katie’s comments section, one follower wrote: “All I can think of is Ross from friends.” Another added sarcastically: “You need to get them teeth whitened.”

“Doesn’t need a lamp with those illuminating teeth,” joked another. A fourth added: “Oh Katie, those teeth.” “Is that a gumshield in her mouth,” said a fifth. Another added: “Ross from Friends wants his teeth back.”

Katie Price had her teeth were done for free in Turkey

The model previously revealed that she’d had her teeth done in Turkey for free. When asked by fans on Instagram how much her beaming smile cost, she replied: “Free. For an Instagram post.”

Turkey teeth is a relatively new trend, that sees Brits travel overseas to Turkey to have veneers fitted. The procedure is cheaper in Turkey than it is in the UK. However, Katie has had trouble with hers. As a result, she warned: “I don’t recommend anyone gets fake teeth.”

