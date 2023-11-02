The latest Katie Price news has seen the model slammed over “highly irresponsible” parenting after a clip emerged online of her in a car with her daughter Bunny.

The 45-year-old model had her nine-year-old daughter seated in the back of the car – allegedly without her seatbelt on. According to The Sun, Katie was seen chatting about a flatulence issue with her fiancé Carl Woods, who was driving.

The video clip showed Bunny “moving around” at the back of the car and, at one point, it’s claimed she wasn’t even seated on the chair.

Katie Price news: Kieran ‘deeply disturbed’ Bunny ‘wasn’t wearing seatbelt’

Since then, Katie’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler – who shares Bunny and son Jett with Katie – has spoken out about the incident.

In a statement released by his reps, Kieran said: “It deeply troubles me to see this – Bunny clearly is not wearing a seat belt, this is highly irresponsible.”

He added that the couple were laughing over Katie’s flatulence when they should have been putting the kids’ safety first.

He continued: “They are laughing instead over Katie’s flatulence. This is no laughing matter, children are seriously injured or worse killed in road traffic accidents every day. Safety first, always.”

Bunny joins YouTube

Kieran’s complaints come after fans slammed the former glamour model for allowing Bunny to have her own YouTube channel.

According to The Mirror, YouTube policy does state that she can post on the platform, providing she has permission from a parent or guardian. However, it’s not clear if her dad Kieran has granted that permission.

Meanwhile, on Katie’s Instagram Live, Bunny told her mum’s followers she’d been “banned” from TikTok as she quipped: “I need a YouTube! Hi guys! Welcome back to my channel. My name is Bunny: Katie Price’s daughter.”

