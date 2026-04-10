Katie Price had fans swooning after she unveiled her gorgeous new look.

The Pricey, 47, is no stranger to a makeover. Over the years, it’s been reported that Katie has had 16 boob jobs, several BBLs and full body liposuction as well as other body modifications.

And this week, Katie – who got married this year for the fourth time – shared a video online – but it was her new look that got plenty of fans talking…

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She’s famous for her long lush locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price reveals new look

On Thursday (April 9) Katie took to her Instagram and shared a video of her talking about some CBD products.

The mum-of-five looked stunning in a tight gym bra that barely contained her famous chest. She teamed the bra with some comfy joggers and had a full face of glam, including sky-high lashes.

But it was Katie’s new hair that left fans gushing.

The TV star is renowned for her long lush locks but Katie has seemingly gone for the chop. Katie is now rocking a shorter style, with her new black hair just sitting below her shoulders.

Katie Price reveals stunning new look as fans dish out the compliments: ‘Looking beautiful’ (Credit: Instagram/KatiePrice)

Fans ‘love the shorter hair’

Rushing to the comments section, fans went wild over her Katie’s hairdo. One person said: “Looking beautiful Katie.”

Someone else chimed in: “Love your hair this length.” Echoing their thoughts, a third gushed: “Hair length looks great.”

Another smitten fan declared: “I love the shorter hair.” A fifth penned: “Your hair this length,” along with two fire emojis.

A sixth then said: “Love your hair that length, the nicest I’ve ever seen it.”

Katie has been open about her surgeries (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s cosmetic surgeries

As well as switching up her hair, model Katie has been open about her surgical procedures over the years. According to reports, she has spent over £100k on altering her appearance, including boob jobs, veneers, BBLs, nose jobs and facelifts.

In 2024, she had her bottom plumped in a Brazilian buttlift procedure, which she later admitted caused her body to be left in “bits” due to the agony.

And earlier this year, Katie hinted she’s planning to have cosmetic surgery on her vagina.

Teasing it’s not only the lips on her face that she’s planning on tweaking, she said: “And next week these aren’t the only lips that I’m going to make kissable,” hinting at an intimate surgery that she’s planning. Her caption for the Story also said that she had “a new little puff in the making”.

Meanwhile previously talking about her surgery, Katie has said: “I have an open book where I can flick through and have any surgery I want from most clinics.

“I don’t take advantage of it as much as I could. If I did and really let myself go, I’d look like an alien, and I don’t want to look like an alien.”

Read more: Katie Price in shock U-turn following whirlwind marriage to husband Lee Andrews

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