Kate Garraway ‘concerns friends over burnout following husband Derek Draper’s death’

Kate Garraway lost her beloved husband Derek Draper in January after his long battle with Covid.

Kate was praised for getting back to work weeks after the loss. However, her unbelievable work ethic is reportedly ‘concerning’ her friends who fear the Good Morning Britain host will suffer burnout.

Recently, Kate has been forced to take a step away from work due to illness, meaning she has missed a few episodes of presenting GMB and Smooth Radio.

Her absence may have sparked the concerns from her loved ones, with a source even expressing such to Bella Magazine.

They claimed: “Kate has sworn that juggling both Good Morning Britain and her radio show has been a lifeline, offering a glimmer of hope and distraction as she continues to deal with the unimaginable grief of losing your partner.

“However, some of her friends are concerned that she needs to take a break.”

They went on to claim that due to Kate’s popularity in the broadcasting world, even if she stepped away for a prolonged period, she would never be forgotten.

The source continued: “They’ve reminded her that it will all be waiting for her when she’s ready to come back. They know it’s been helpful for her to have something to focus on, but they’re worried she could reach a point of burnout.”

Kate took time away from our screens earlier this month due to illness. Her GMB colleagues Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray explained that Kate wasn’t well and had lost her voice.

Kate’s friends have reportedly shared their concerns (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper death

Derek Draper died in January following a near four-year battle with the effects of Covid-19.

Next Tuesday (March 26), a documentary on Derek’s final year – titled Derek’s Story – will be airing on ITV1. It will be the third documentary about Derek, following on from Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.

Derek’s Story will air on ITV next week (Credit: ITV)

Kate has since shared Derek’s final message about the documentary. She explained: “I asked Derek, ‘What would be your main message?’ And he said, ‘Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love.'”

ED! contacted Kate Garraway’s representatives for comment.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs Tuesday 26th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

