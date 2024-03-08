GMB stars insist Kate Garraway is ‘all well’ as she’s replaced on ITV and leaves her Smooth Radio show abruptly

The latest Kate Garraway news has seen fans share their concern after she was replaced on both GMB and Smooth Radio this week.

Kate recently returned to work following husband Derek Draper‘s funeral. However, ill health has now forced her to take time off again.

And, as fans shared their concerns, her GMB co-stars rallied round, sending well-wishes to Kate and offering a health update.

Kate returned to work a week after Derek’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Garraway latest: Update after star left her radio show abruptly

On Wednesday (March 6), the 56-year-old presenter mysteriously left her Smooth Radio show after being on air for 30 minutes and never returned.

Kate’s co-star, former Holby City actress Tina Hobley, stepped in and revealed that Kate had to leave straight away as she had lost her voice.

She would be here today but she’s lost her voice.

The following day, Ranvir Singh covered for Kate on Good Morning Britain and wished her well.

Today (March 8), however, Charlotte Hawkins addressed why Kate still hadn’t returned to work.

“She would be here today but she’s lost her voice. She’s all well but she can’t speak,” she said.

Referring to Kate being included on the 50 influential women on International Women’s Day, co-host Adil Ray added: “She’s lost her voice, she’s been too influential in the past year.”

Kate also hasn’t been present on GMB this week (Credit: YouTube)

‘Get well soon’

Despite the reason being addressed, Kate has kept a low profile and fans are concerned.

“Missing @kategarraway on @gmb Hope ur feeling better soon xx,” one user wrote.

“Take peppermint and chamomile, it helps. Also, take lots of water preferably lemon water. Sorry. You’ll be okay,” another person shared.

“@kategarraway hope you’re better soon xx,” a third remarked.

“I hope it’s nothing too serious, get well soon @kategarraway,” a fourth commented.

