Kate Garraway shares Derek Draper’s final message ahead of new documentary: ‘He had so much he wanted to say’

The late husband of Kate Garraway is the subject of another ITV documentary. This one will document the final year of his life.

Derek Draper died in January following a near four-year battle with the effects of Covid-19.

Derek’s Story will air on ITV next week (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband

Next Tuesday (March 26), a documentary on Derek’s final year – titled Derek’s Story – will be airing on ITV1. It will be the third documentary about Derek, following on from Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.

Speaking ahead of the documentary, Good Morning Britain star Kate revealed that Derek suggested doing another one.

“I remember so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself,” she said.

“I hadn’t planned to make another one. At the beginning of January 2023, he’d been released from a four-month spell in hospital for sepsis and we were very positive about his recovery. Derek was determined to keep on getting better and improving,” she then explained.

“One day, we were sitting together while I was caring for him and he suddenly, from nowhere, asked, ‘Are we making another documentary?’ I said, ‘’Well I hadn’t really planned to. Were you thinking that you would like to?’ And he said firmly ‘yes’.”

Derek had a final message before his death (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper’s final message before his death

Kate then continued: “I said, ‘Well, if we do, I think we should work on it together and it should be your story, told in your voice.’

“Derek got very emotional at the idea, because his words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family and he wanted to speak up about it.

“I asked Derek, ‘What would be your main message?’ And he said, ‘Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love.'”

“So we set out to make Derek’s story together to highlight how he and our family are just one of millions who, every day, have to deal with the challenges of severe disability or life-threatening illness. And we wanted to celebrate the incredible work of carers, both professional and those who do it out of love,” she then said.

The GMB star has opened up about losing Derek (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on grieving for Derek Draper

Kate went on: “We had to find a way of allowing Derek’s voice to be heard and while having to finish it without him has been so hard, I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit. It’s also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”

Later in the interview, Kate spoke about grieving for Derek.

“Dealing with our grief as a family has been so hard. We have a long way to go of course. But we are also so grateful to have had the chance to care for Derek and have the extra four years with him that so many don’t,” she said.

She then said that she wants to highlight the people within the care system and the NHS.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs Tuesday 26th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

