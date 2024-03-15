Kate Garraway flashes her ‘bum’ on GMB as Adil Ray declares ‘I tell you what, Kim Kardashian, hello!’

GMB star Kate Garraway gave viewers an eyeful this morning (March 15) after flashing her behind while wearing padded knickers.

The 56-year-old presenter hosted the show alongside Adil Ray and modelled underwear from Marks & Spencer that retails at £15.

Kate Garraway modelled the underwear on GMB over her trousers (Credit: ITV)

‘Kim Kardashian, hello!’

In a discussion about whether there is pressure to work out and surgically enhance our bodies, the panel questioned whether padded underwear was a good idea.

To give viewers an idea of what the underwear looks like on, Kate put a pair of the flesh-coloured pants over her trousers.

I can’t believe this!

While turning around and showing off her behind, Adil boldly stated: “I tell you what, Kim Kardashian, hello!”

Kate burst into laughter and said, “I can’t believe this!”

During another segment, reality star guest Spencer Matthews put a black pair over his trousers and embraced the look.

When asked whether he thought they were a good idea, he said: “I think if you feel like wearing them.”

Showing off his behind too, Adil joked: “I think that’s alright, what do we all think? I think we are all loving that.”

GMB viewers found the segment amusing (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers react as Kate Garraway models padded knickers

Following the light-hearted segment, GMB viewers reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This made my day absolutely hilarious,” one user wrote, adding laughing face emoji.

“It is definitely frivolous Friday!” another person shared.

“Kate is great, always willing,” a third remarked.

“Why wasn’t Adil wearing them for the men? Very disappointing Adil,” a fourth person joked.

However, not everyone was into the underwear.

“Padded underwear? No thank you,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know why @GMB are making a big deal of this? Getting all giddy. Padded underwear has been around for ages. @marksandspencer is not reinventing the wheel with the padded pants,” another said.

