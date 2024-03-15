GMB star Kate Garraway appears to have hinted that she wanted to present This Morning alongside co-star Ben Shephard instead of Cat Deeley.

Kate has been presenting GMB with Ben since 2014. However, things have since changed now that Ben has a new job at This Morning with Cat Deeley. The pair are the permanent replacements of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who both left the show last year.

Cat and Ben are the new permanent hosts of This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

Kate congratulates Ben

Ahead of starting his new role, Kate took to Instagram last month to congratulate Ben on the job as well as Cat.

“Massive congrats to @benshephardofficial on the @itv @thismorning gig. You’ll be SOOOOO missed by EVERYONE @gmb viewers and the team alike & of course especially me. BUT after 24 years hard labour by my side no one will begrudge you time off for good behaviour!!!” she wrote.

“Good luck swapping early starts for (abit) of a lie in and a Kate for a Cat! @catdeeley can’t wait to see you – you’ll have a ball.”

“Thank you so much Kate ! I’ll take care of him for you … Sending you love,” Cat replied in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

‘Awful selection! Should have listened to the public’

Many fans shared their support in the comments. However, many also believed Kate should have joined Ben at This Morning.

While reading people’s messages, it appears Kate might agree as she liked many of the below comments…

Many people believe Kate should have joined Ben at This Morning (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Should of been you! Why oh why do producers not listen to the public?” one user wrote.

“Awful selection! Should have listened to the public,” another person shared.

“Ben and Kate would have made a fab duo on the @thismorning sofa!” a third remarked.

“It would be lovely to see you by @benshephardofficial side now and again on @thismorning too,” a fourth commented, with Kate hitting the like button.

“Should have been you @kategarraway xx,” a fifth said.

ED! has contacted Kate’s rep for comment.

Read more: This Morning: Cat Deeley makes debut in £135 cream mini-dress alongside new co-host Ben Shephard

Do you think Kate should have presented This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.