Cat Deeley dressed to impress on her first day on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard.

The stylish presenter kicked off her new role by starting out as she means to go on, in a very trendy mini-dress.

Gorgeous Cat, 47, sported a neutral ensemble as she beamed alongside Ben in the programme’s intro.

Cat Deeley won rave reviews for her This Morning debut (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley’s This Morning dress

The presenter often opts for a minimalistic, neutral style and her This Morning debut was no different.

The presenter rocked a short, tweed mini-dress in an off-white colour. Cat’s silhouette was enhanced by a belt that pulled the dress in at the waist.

Cat Deeley looks absolutely stunning in the white dress.

She accessorised the look with delicate gold jewellery.

Cat’s statement blonde locks were waved in her usual, effortless style and complemented by natural make-up and a fresh, pink lipgloss.

Where did Cat Deeley get her dress?

A representative of Cat’s told ED! that the dress is from & Other Stories.

It retails for £135 and also comes in black.

“Cat Deeley looks absolutely stunning in the white dress,” said one fan. Other was mock concerned as Cat flashed her pins: “Cover up love, you’ll catch cold!”

The star struck the perfect style note as she hosted alongside Ben (Credit: ITV)

Viewers’ verdict on Ben and Cat

It was a mixed bag when it came to the new presenters – and, as usual, This Morning fans were quickly on the hashtag.

One viewer said very directly: “Shut Cat up, talking over everyone.” A second observed: “Quite an awkward 10 minutes was all I could manage to give it. I hope it gets more natural.”

Meanwhile, other fans were eager to praise Ben and Cat’s debut. One penned: “Welcome to This Morning Ben and Cat, I hope you enjoy working together.” Another praised: “Best presenters.”

A third stated: “Really enjoyed the programme this morning. Welcome Cat and Ben.”

“I don’t usually comment/jump on the bandwagon however…I must say it’s wonderful to see such clean cut presenters on our screens hosting such an important show,” chimed in another.

Cat Deeley ‘warned over This Morning job’

Not everyone was as eager for Cat to take over Holly Willoughby’s spot, though.

Insiders claimed to Heat that they “warned” Cat against taking the role. Cat reportedly even has her own worries about her change in career.

They alleged: “Some people actually warned her against the job after what happened to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – not to mention Fern Britton.”

