Inside This Morning host Cat Deeley’s ‘£13m’ net worth

This Morning host Cat Deeley reportedly has a jaw-dropping net worth. The presenter, who recently bagged a spot on the beloved ITV morning show alongside Ben Shephard, is raking in the cash, according to reports.

However, it isn’t just her enviable This Morning payday that is boosting the numbers. It seems Cat already had an eye-watering salary prior to landing her daytime TV gig.

Cat Deeley apparently has an eye-watering This Morning fee (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Cat Deeley net worth

Ben and Cat will make their first This Morning appearance as co-presenters on March 11. Prior to landing her role though, Cat already had a note-worthy résumé, with state-side success and popular gigs this side of the pond, like Fame Academy and SMTV.

Cat first began appearing on our screens in 1997 and since then has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth. According to various reports online, Cat may have a net worth of between £10.8m and £13m.

This is likely due to reportedly taking home a whopping £43,000 per episode on So You Think You Can Dance in the US.

Cat’s net worth could also be put down to co-founding a fragrance brand. The star ‘lovingly created’ a fragrance oil collection with her friend and makeup artist, Amanda Grossman. Now, sold in luxury cosmetics stores, the unisex fragrance called e11even retails for a cool £80 per bottle.

Their website explains the story behind the product, detailing: “Amanda mixed Cat her own vial of the ‘secret fragrance oil’ back in 2005, who fell in love instantly and has worn ever since.”

Cat has also published her own children’s book The Joy in You, which ranked as a number one bestseller in 2020.

Cat Deeley on This Morning

According to The Sun, Cat has snagged an unbelievable £550,000 contract for This Morning. This means she has gained a huge £200k payrise – compared to estimates surrounding her So You Think You Can Dance salary.

It seems the broadcaster wowed the TV veteran with a huge sum, to ensure they won over her attention. A source told MailOnline: “Cat will not get any special treatment… She will absolutely not be given time off to film the next series of So You Think You Can Dance.

“So she has to make that decision, it’s one or the other, end of.”

Reports previously told that Cat was paid £344k a season for the US dancing contest.

Cat Deeley is This Morning’s newest host (Credit: ITV)

This Morning new presenters

Although Cat has bagged herself a great deal, bookies are already weighing in on just how long her This Morning stint will last.

A spokesperson for instantcasino.com explained: “Our traders think that the new This Morning pairing will last around the 2 year mark as a hosting partnership.”

The site gave the hosting duo odds of 7/4 of only lasting under one year on the ITV show.

